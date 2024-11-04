Gambia: Justice Minister to Table Promulgation Bill, 2024

4 November 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

The Minister of Justice, Dawda Jallow, is scheduled to introduce the 2024 promulgation bill during the Fourth Ordinary Session of the National Assembly, the Office of the Clerk says. The said bill is expected to be introduced by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow on Wednesday, 27th November 2024, for the first reading.

"In line with standing Order 65, the Justice Minister will introduce the first reading of the constitution of the Republic of the Gambia (Promulgation) Bill, 2024," the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly indicated.

The Office of the Clerk said other bills will be introduced for the first reading by their respective Ministers. The bills include the Waste Management Bill 2024 which will be introduced by the Environment Minister; the Personal Data Protection and Privacy Bill, 2024, to be introduced by the Minister of Information; the National Payment System Bill, 2024, to be introduced by the Finance Minister, and the Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to be introduced by the Member for Latrikunda Sabiji, Hon. Yahya Sanyang.

The sitting of Wednesday, 4 December as indicated in the Agenda is set for the first questions for oral answers from the Ministers.

The Ministers scheduled to appear before Members of the National Assembly include the Vice President and the Ministers of Finance, Justice, Youth and Sport, Tourism and Culture, Agriculture, Lands, and Foreign Affairs.

