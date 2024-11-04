Gambia: Finance Minister to Lay 2025 Estimates of Revenue, Expenditure

The Minister of Finance, Seedy Keita, is scheduled to lay out the 2025 estimates of revenue and expenditure on Friday, November 15, 2024.

This development is contained in the approved agenda of the Fourth Ordinary Session of the National Assembly, which is set to start on November 15, 2024. The session, as indicated by the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly, is scheduled to run from November 15th to December 23rd, 2024.

"The Finance Minister is scheduled to lay the 2025 estimates of revenue and expenditure of the Republic of the Gambia, 1st January to 31st December 2025, both dates inclusive, on the 15th of November 2024," the Office of the Clerk indicated.

The Office further adds that this is expected to be followed by a pre-budget retreat from November 15th to 18th, 2024. The provision for committee consultation and bilateral with portfolio Ministries and other stakeholders on the 2025 estimates of revenue and expenditure of the Republic of the Gambia is slated to be held from November 19th to 23rd, 2024.

According to the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly, the 25th to 26th of November is scheduled for the committee report written by the Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC), called the consolidated report. The Office continued to say that Wednesday 27th November 2024, is set for the laying of papers and reports including the consolidated report of FPAC on the committee's consideration of the 2025 estimates of revenue and expenditure.

"In accordance with Standing Order 86 (7), the debate on the 2025 estimates of revenue and expenditure of the Republic of the Gambia is set for Wednesday 27th November 2024, by the Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy Keita," the Clerk's Office said; adding that the debate on the estimates is scheduled to continue on Thursday 28th November 2024 in line with Standing Order 86 (7) of the National Assembly.

