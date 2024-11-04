Ghana: Mukesh Ambani-Backed Firm to Launch First 5g Network in Ghana

TLDR

Ghana is set to launch its first 5G network through Next-Gen InfraCo. (NGIC), supported by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's infrastructure, in a move aimed at reducing data costs and spurring economic growth. NGIC began its 5G rollout Friday, targeting full national coverage by 2026, according to Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

NGIC aims to replicate the impact of Ambani's Reliance Jio in India, which transformed mobile data affordability and gained 470 million users by offering low-cost services. Ghana hopes the project will boost business and economic zones outside major cities, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs across the country.

NGIC secured a 10-year exclusive 5G license, with other operators, including MTN Ghana and Telecel Ghana, leasing access. Radisys, a Reliance unit, will supply infrastructure, joined by partners like Nokia, Tech Mahindra, and Microsoft.

Ghana's 5G initiative aligns with its broader economic recovery efforts. Amid rising debt, the government introduced an 8.2 billion cedi ($503 million) loan program for SMEs, which constitute 70% of the GDP, to stimulate economic activity. Enhanced digital infrastructure could further drive growth, expanding beyond urban centers to rural areas where economic zones are anticipated. The country's economic growth reached 6.9% in Q2, led by the mining sector, though overall annual growth remains below pre-pandemic levels. Internet penetration in Ghana, currently at 70%, is targeted to reach universal access within six years.