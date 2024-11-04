Cote d'Ivoire: Ecobank Ivorian Unit Reports 6 Percent Growth in Nine-Month Profit

TLDR

Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire (ECOC) sees a 6.1% rise in net profit, reaching 38.5 billion FCFA in the first nine months of 2024.

Bank attributes performance boost to a 61.5% decrease in net cost of risk, with liquidity challenges partially offset by a 6.9 billion FCFA increase in net banking income.

Despite a slight decrease in total assets and deposits, the bank achieved an 8.1% growth in pre-tax income and improved portfolio health by reducing bad debts by 18%.

Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire (ECOC) posted a 6.1% increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2024, reaching 38.5 billion FCFA, up from 36.3 billion FCFA the previous year. This performance is attributed to a 61.5% reduction in net cost of risk, now standing at 1.5 billion FCFA, reflecting enhanced asset quality and improved non-performing loan coverage.

Despite liquidity challenges, the bank's net banking income rose by 6.9 billion to 86.6 billion FCFA, driven by a 7.5% increase in net interest margin and a 10.8% boost in non-interest income. Pre-tax income also grew by 8.1% to 45.02 billion FCFA. Total assets increased slightly by 0.8%, reaching 1,754.77 billion FCFA.

Deposits contracted by 1.6% due to a 9.0% reduction in remunerated deposits, offset by a 3.1% rise in non-remunerated deposits. The bank also reduced its bad debts by 18%, enhancing its portfolio health.

Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire's financial results underscore prudent risk management and strategic focus on asset quality. The significant reduction in cost of risk highlights the bank's success in maintaining a high-quality loan portfolio, which has bolstered profitability despite a tight liquidity environment. Ecobank CI shares have reflected this strong performance, rising 26.4% since the beginning of 2024, closing at 8,595 FCFA on October 30 after hitting a historic high. The share price trajectory indicates investor confidence in the bank's fundamentals and growth strategy, with market watchers closely monitoring its risk management approach as liquidity challenges continue.