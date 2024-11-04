Nigeria: NSA Hands Over Freed Medical Doctor to Nma, Family for Reintegration

Kaduna — Following a comprehensive security debriefing, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, yesterday handed over the freed medical doctor at the National Eye Centre in Kaduna State, Dr. Ganiyat Popoola and her nephew to her family, in the presence of the President of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Bala Audu, for rehabilitation and reintegration.

The handover ceremony, which had the presence of representatives from the Defence Headquarters, Ministry of Health, NMA, and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), provided an opportunity for security personnel to highlight the efforts made to secure Dr. Ganiyat's release.

They also discussed related operations, including the recent rescue of abducted medical students.

In his remarks, Dr. Audu expressed his gratitude to the security agencies under the leadership of the NSA for their efforts, while urging them to intensify actions to ensure the rescue of other Nigerians, including medical doctors, who remain in captivity.

The family extended their appreciation to the federal government, NMA, NARD, and all Nigerian doctors for their unwavering support during this challenging time.

Dr Popoola, a Registrar in the Department of Opthalmology at the National Eye Centre, was abducted alongside her husband, Nurudeen Popoola who is a military officer and her nephew, Folaranmi- Abdul- Mugni who lives with them.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded a whopping N40 million ransom, which was paid after which they released her husband on March 8, 2024, and still refused to release Dr. Popoola and her nephew.

Dr. Popoola and her nephew were, however, freed on Wednesday evening, bringing an end to their terrifying ordeal in the hands of their abductors.