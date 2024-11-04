Nigeria: Endbadgovernance Protests - Rage Over Trial of 72 Minors

·Correctional Service says it shunned remand request

·We will do everything to free them - Gov Yusuf

The detention and arraignment of 72 minors by the Federal Government for alleged involvement in the #EndBadGovernance protests have continued to generate negative reactions among Nigerians.

Concerned citizens, who have expressed rage over the development, also condemned the stringent bail conditions set for the underage children.

Sunday Vanguard recalls that Nigeria experienced 10-day protests that commenced on August 1, 2024, and ended on August 10, 2024, over the rising cost of living in the country.

While the protests crippled socio-economic activities in the South-West on the first day, it sustained momentum in the North. It took a negative twist, leading to the incarceration of those who, through a demonstration, voiced concerns about the government of the day.

On Friday, the kids who allegedly participated in the protests were brought before Justice Obiora Egwuatu at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

According to the charge sheet, the kids, between the ages of 14 and 17, were charged with offences including treason, destruction of property, public disturbance and mutiny.

Those who have registered displeasure over the development included presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in the 2023 polls, Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso; Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, Child Protection Network Nigeria, CPN; Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON; and #EndBadGovernance Movement, Lagos State.

It is absurd -- Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso, who insisted that the arraignment was absurd, expressed anger on Facebook.

He maintained that the arraignment and continued detention was a contravention of their rights as minors, urging the federal government to forthwith review the charges against them so that they could go back to their families.

He stated: "I am shocked by the arraignment of 67 minors by the Nigeria Police Force at a court in Abuja, for alleged participation in the EndBadGovernance protests. These children, who are obviously malnourished and need medical attention, have been subjected to a cruel experience when they should be in school. The arraignment of such number of minors in their states is highly unusual and negates every tenet of the protection of human rights and dignity.

"As leaders, it is our duty to protect the most vulnerable among us, particularly children, women, old and the needy. And government should not be at the forefront of this violation. I am particularly appalled by the stringent conditions set for their release; it is absurd that a teenager is ordered to source for N10 million and a grade 15 civil servant for bail.

"The Child's Rights Act 2003, Section 11, protects the dignity of every child and protects them from any physical, mental or emotional injury, abuse, neglect or maltreatment. I request that the relevant authorities should immediately review their charges so that they can go back to their families and be responsible citizens. Finally, I will like to call on the federal government to face the challenges of banditry, kidnapping, Boko Haram, lack of stable electricity and excruciating economic policies rather than putting children behind bars."

We'll do everything to bring them back to Kano --Gov Yusuf

In a related development, Governor Abba Yusuf instructed the Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, to immediately swing into action in releasing some of the children.

Yusuf, in a post on his verified Facebook timeline, stated: "My attention has been drawn to the appearance of teenagers (some believed to be from Kano) in court today (Friday) in Abuja. The Commissioner for Justice has been instructed to act immediately on the issue. We shall do everything possible to get them back to Kano, in sha Allah."

Their arraignment violates Child Rights Act -- CPN

Similarly, CPN, in a statement signed by its Assistant National Secretary, Michael Ejeh, stated that their arraignment in an open courtroom alongside other adults violates the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, the Child Rights Act, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, which provide "that the trial of a child offender shall and must only take place in specialised family court so as to guarantee the safety, well-being and protection of the dignity and identity of the child offender. As part of the outcomes of the emergency stakeholders meeting, Child Protection Network Nigeria with all other relevant Civil Society Organisations and coalitions shall, in the coming days, weeks and months be carrying out a well-coordinated, strategic and comprehensive response action to ensure the rights of these minors are maintained and respected while also preventing future occurrence."

Those behind it must be brought to book -- CERON

Also, CERON urged President Bola Tinubu to bring to book those behind their remand and arraignment.

Executive Secretary of CERON, Mr Francis Odiir, in a statement yesterday, said: "The arraignment of those minors on Friday sparked outrage both within and outside the country. And aside the outrage, it brought shame to this government and the administration. Whatever the sins of the children why keep them in detention beyond the constitutionally stipulated time? The shame was too much for this government and Nigeria and I bet you it has become the topical issue in the international community.

"We urge President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action against those behind the national shame. They detained the children and left them unfed leading to many of them being severely malnourished. They failed to ensure that they were well fed and taken care of. It was a total and embarrassment to the country. The President should make sure that those behind the condemnable act were brought to book and made to account for their actions to serve as deterrent to others. We also call for the termination of the action against the children and the government should immediately commence the process of rehabilitating them before they are sent back to their parents."

We rejected the minors -- NCoS

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS, dismissed reports that it remanded the minors in its custody.

Service spokesman, ACC Abubakar Umar, in a statement yesterday, said: "There are misleading reports making the rounds in some sections of the media purporting that the suspects who were arraigned before Justice Obiora Egwuatu at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, for treason, during the EndBadGovernance protest that held in August 2024, were remanded in one of the adult custodial centres in Abuja. The said report has no iota of truth as the service operates based on best correctional and global practices. To set records straight, the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019 has empowered the Controllers of Corrections as well as Superintendents-in-charge of Custodial Centres not to admit juveniles in facilities meant for adults. The Act also mandates the Service to reject more intakes of inmates where it is apparent that the custodial facility in question is filled to capacity. The service wishes to inform the public that the said suspects were rejected and none of the suspects was remanded in adult custodial facilities as insinuated by the said report."

Police ensured due process -- Force HQ

On its part, Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said: "These serious allegations encompass offenses such as the destruction of public property and threats to national security. In managing the detention and arraignment of these suspects, the NPF has rigorously adhered to legal provisions to ensure fairness and accountability under the rule of law. The suspects were initially presented in court, where they were formally charged, and a remand order was issued by the court. Throughout this process, the Police have worked to balance justice with compassion, ensuring that each suspect's basic rights and privileges are respected, including access to medical care and other necessary provisions. Today (Friday), an unexpected incident in court saw six of the suspects suddenly rush out and faint, drawing media attention in a deliberate and scripted manner to draw negative attention.

"Medical aid was promptly provided to these individuals, demonstrating the Police Force's commitment to the welfare of those in its custody, irrespective of the allegations they face. While committed to upholding justice, the Nigeria Police Force remains sensitive to the rights of all individuals, including young persons. Under Nigerian law, individuals who have reached the age of criminal responsibility are answerable for their actions, regardless of their age.

"This principle aligns with global practices, where accountability is upheld for young individuals who commit serious offenses. As seen in other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, age does not exempt individuals from facing legal consequences. However, each case is approached with empathy and in accordance with human rights standards. The NPF acknowledges public interest in this case and assures the public that our officers will maintain professionalism throughout the legal process. The public is encouraged to view this case without undue bias, as the Force remains focused on a transparent pursuit of justice. NPF is committed to aligning with best practices, upholding both the rule of law and respect for human dignity."

Reacting to this, the leadership of #EndBadGovernance Movement, Lagos State, urged President Bola Tinubu to order the immediate and unconditional release of the minors or get ready for another nationwide peaceful protest.

The group, in a statement by its Coordinator, Hassan Taiwo, yesterday, said: "We hereby once again reiterate our demand for immediate and unconditional freedom for all the minors in detention as well as all peaceful protesters standing trial. We call on civil society organisations, trade unions, students unions, Non Governmental Organisations, NGOs, and human rights and socialist groups as well as the Nigerian people to be prepared to march to the streets nationwide in peaceful protest and demonstrations until all the children as well as other peaceful protesters standing trial and all victims of state repression are freed."