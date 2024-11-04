Nigeria: Most Wanted Terrorist, Dogo 'Captured'

*DHQ also claims arrest of seven IPoB/ESN leaders in Abia, Anambra, Imo

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, disclosed that troops conducting counter-insurgency operations have arrested a notorious and wanted terrorist leader in the North-West known as Abubakar Bawa Ibrahim aka Habu Dogo who is responsible for killings and kidnappings in Sokoto State.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Edward Buba, said Habu Dogo was arrested in Rumji Village, Illela Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

He said: "He (Habu Dogo) is a wanted terrorist on the watch list of security agencies both in Nigeria and in the Niger Republic because of the cross-border nature of his activities."

Buba added that troops in the South-East arrested seven IPOB /ESN commanders and operatives during the week.

Those arrested were identified as Dr Nnamdi Chukwudoze and Chigozie Ezetoha (aka Chapet) arrested in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State, Mrs Ngozi Chukwuka and Mr Oyekachi Ohia arrested in Umuahia South LGA of Abia State.

Others are Mr Ifeanyi Eze , Mr Augustine Udemba, Mr Onyedikachi Udemba and Elijah Mmaduipeya Obumneke.

Major-General Buba disclosed that during operations across the country, 187 terrorists were neutralised while 311 other criminal elements including perpetrators of oil theft were arrested.

Also, 147 kidnapped victims were said to have been rescued.

His words:" In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 51 terrorists, arrested 55 persons and rescued 81 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 26 AK47 rifles, six fabricated rifles, three Dane guns, five pump action guns, three locally made pistols, 414 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 297 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 210 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammo, 51 rounds of 9mm ammo, 30 live cartridges, six magazines, seven motorcycles and six mobile phones amongst others.

"On 21 October 2024, troops in separate fighting patrol operations made contact with terrorists in Maradun and Isa LGAs of Zamfara and Sokoto States respectively. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 13 terrorists and recovered 9 AK47 rifles, 3 pump action guns, 297 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 132 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 magazines, 3 motorcycles and 2 mobile phones amongst others.

"On 23 October 2024, troops while conducting a fighting patrol responded to information on activities of suspected terrorists/kidnappers in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State. During the operations, troops rescued 4 kidnapped hostages and recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with 16 rounds of 7.62mm special as well as one mobile phone."

"Between 22 and 28 October 2024, troops in separate offensive operations made contact with terrorists in Rabah and Tsafe LGAs of Sokoto and Zamfara States as well as Wasagu and Batsari LGAs of Kebbi and Katsina States.

"Additionally, troops conducted operations in Giwa and Kachia LGAs of Kaduna State. Following firefights, troops neutralized 17 terrorists, arrested 11 and rescued one kidnapped hostage.

Troops also recovered two AK47 rifles, six fabricated rifles, three Dane guns, two pump action guns, three locally fabricated pistols, 210 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammo, 132 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 51 rounds of 9mm, 30 live cartridges, two magazines, four motorcycles and nine mobile phones amongst others."