Africa: World Holds Breath As U.S. Election May Redefine Global Order

Former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are vying to be the next president of the United States.

The world is watching closely as Americans head to the polls on Tuesday in a high-stakes election that could shift the global balance of power, with the potential for profound impacts across foreign policy and international alliances.

The race between Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican challenger Donald Trump has sparked international interest due to its potential to reshape US priorities on issues ranging from military alliances to trade policies.

For much of the global community, the question is whether the US will maintain its traditional alliances and leadership role or retreat toward a more isolationist stance if Trump, who has criticised NATO and international treaties in the past, reclaims the presidency.

This election comes as two major conflicts are unfolding. In the Middle East, fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants has drawn worldwide concern, with the Biden administration so far extending robust support to Israel while navigating calls for restraint.

A Trump victory could lead to a recalibration of US engagement, as he has previously signaled less enthusiasm for military involvement abroad, though he has also strongly supported Israel in past statements.

In Eastern Europe, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continues to test Western resolve. The Biden administration has led efforts to support Ukraine with financial and military aid, helping Kyiv resist Russian advances.

Mr Trump, however, has questioned the US commitment to Ukraine, criticising the financial costs involved and suggesting European nations should bear more of the burden.

Allies fear that a shift in US support could weaken Ukraine's position, emboldening Moscow and altering the political landscape in Europe.

Since his first term, Trump's "America First" policy has challenged multilateralism, seen in his withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and renegotiation of trade deals.

His approach could resonate again with American voters weary of foreign entanglements, even as allies fear a reduced US role on the global stage.

The European Union and key allies in Asia are closely following the development, mindful that American foreign policy could see a dramatic shift under Mr Trump.

Polls show a tight race, with both candidates rallying core supporters on the eleventh hour.

As Americans cast their ballots, the world holds its breath, keenly aware that the outcome could either solidify or unravel decades of established alliances and influence the future trajectory of global stability.