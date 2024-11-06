Millions of U.S. citizens are voting for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in their historic November 5 elections, while Africa and the world wait for the outcome that will shift the global balance of power.

...Congratulates US president elect

Ogun State's 2023 New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) governorship candidate and South West chieftain, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has extended warm congratulations to newly re-elected U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing confidence that his leadership will bring lasting stability to the world.

Americans turned out in record numbers to vote in a closely watched presidential race between Donald Trump and his challenger, Kamala Harris. The election, marked by intense campaigning, captivated global attention, with critical issues like economic recovery, healthcare, and foreign policy taking center stage.

Trump, representing the Republican Party, campaigned on a platform of economic revival and strong conservative values, while Harris, of the Democratic Party, promised progressive reform focused on social justice and environmental concerns.

Both candidates offered opposing visions for America's future, creating a polarized atmosphere across the nation. Observers noted this election could redefine the United States' role on the world stage, as well as its approach to pressing domestic issues. As votes were counted, Trump emerged victorious, securing another term in the White House and prompting reactions worldwide, from celebration to contemplation of its implications for America's alliances and domestic policies.

Speaking to journalists early Wednesday morning at his office in Ibafo, Ogun State, Ajadi hailed Trump's victory as a "divine intervention," stating that it brings blessings beyond American borders. "President Trump's win is a powerful message of hope, not just for Americans but for people all around the world," Ajadi declared. He highlighted Trump's role as a stabilizing force amid current global tensions, especially among nations where conflicts have sparked fears of a potential world war.

Ajadi expressed his optimism, predicting that Trump's leadership could help avert the "looming world war" by promoting diplomacy and de-escalating tensions among powerful countries. "We believe Trump has the resolve and influence to bring major players to the negotiating table and promote peaceful resolutions to conflicts," Ajadi remarked. "His re-election represents an opportunity for constructive dialogue that will ease global anxieties and strengthen efforts for international peace."

He went on to describe Trump's diplomatic approach as potentially beneficial for emerging markets and African nations. "This victory symbolizes a global movement toward fairness and mutual respect in international relations," Ajadi said, expressing hope that Trump's presidency would foster partnerships with nations like Nigeria, advancing development through collaboration on trade, technology, and security.

Ajadi also emphasized Trump's commitment to national sovereignty and self-reliance, viewing these principles as valuable lessons for African countries. "Trump encourages nations to stand strong and use their resources wisely," he said, "and this message can inspire African leaders to pursue sustainable, self-reliant growth."

The NNPP leader went further with a hopeful vision for the future, adding, "President Trump's victory is not merely for America; it's a victory for all who cherish peace, stability, and cooperation across borders. Under his leadership, we anticipate a renewed era of global stability, where nations can work together toward progress and mutual understanding."

Ajadi reiterated his confidence in Trump's capacity to unify nations, especially in times of division. "This is a time for healing, and we trust that Trump will rise to the challenge," he added.