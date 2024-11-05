Nigeria: NPFL - Ikorodu City End Rivers Utd's Unbeaten Run

*Ahmed Musa scores winner as Kano Pillars beat Plateau

In what looks like the biggest upset of the weekend, former champions, Rivers United, finally tasted the bitter pill of defeat following their comprehensive 2-0 loss to hosts, Ikorodu City, yesterday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

The result did not only halt Coach Finidi George's impressive run so far this season, it also enables Remo Stars of Ikenne who defeated Lobi Stars 1-0 to now climb to same 21 points with leaders Rivers United at the top of the NPFL.

After a goalless first half, Cole Ayomide, puts Ikorodu City in the lead in the 48th minute and Rivio Ayemwenre doubled the lead in the 53rd minute but another one scored in the 78th minute was disallowed.

The result leaves the Lagos side still a the top of the relegation zone with 11 points ahead of Bayelsa United, Akwa United and Lobi Stars in that order.

In Aba, Heartland FC under Emmanuel Amuneke, continues their impressive run lately after a bad start with 2-0 away victory at Abia Warriors.

Michael Ogu opened score for the visitors in the 12th minute while Chukwuma Agor in the deep into injury time sealed the victory. The result practically gave the Owerri side a relief as they are out of the relegation zone with 12 points and now in the 12th position.

In Ijebu Ode, Bendel Insurance recovered from their last week's home defeat to inflict a 2-1 defeat on Sunshine Stars of Akure.

Kayode Oke Solomon opened score for the visitors in the 17th minute but the home side secured parity in the added time of the first half. But Nnamdi Anthony got the winning goal for Insurance in the 60th minute.

In Enugu, defending champions Rangers International FC secured 2-0 against Nasarawa United with Godwin Obaje grabbing the first goal in the 50th minute and another in the 60th minute from the penalty spot.

El-Kanemi Warriors pipped visiting Katsina United by a lone goal while Akwa United won 2-1 against visiting Kwara United. Chijioke Alaekwe opened score for the home side in the 17th minute but Emmanuel Ogbole restored parity in the 32nd before Ebedebiri Endurance scored the winner in the 60th minute via a penalty. The win still leaves Akwa United in the relegation zone with nine points and in 19th position in the log.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa United forced visiting Enyimba to a 1-1 draw. Eneke Awazie had put the visitors in front in the 29th minute but Magbisa Wisdom scored the equaliser in the 36th minute.

In Kano, two late goals from veterans, Rabiu Ali and Super Eagles off-field captain Ahmed Musa gave hosts Kano Pillars a 2-1 win against Plateau United.

After an uneventful first half, the visitors opened score in the 66th minute through Gafar Saka before Rabiu Ali restored parity in the 76th minute and Musa scored the winner deep inside injury time.

While in Minna, Niger Tornadoes dismissed visiting Shooting Stars of Ibadan with goals from Joseph Godstime in the 30th minute and Mendos Rickson in the 88th minute.

Results

NPFL

Bayelsa 1-1 Enyimba

El Kanemi 1-0 Katsina

Abia War 0-2 Heartland

Akwa Utd 2-1 Kwara

Ikorodu 2-0 Rivers Utd

K'Pillars 2-1 Plateau

Tornadoes 2-0 Shooting

Rangers 2-0 Nasarawa

Remo Stars 1-0 Lobi

Sunshine 1-2 B'Insurance