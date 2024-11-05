Liberia: 'It Is Our Ambition to Unlock the Economy Through Roads and Energy'

- MFDP Min. Ngafuan

Liberia's Finance and Development Planning Minister, Augustine Ngafuan, has disclosed the government's ambition to unlock Liberia's economy through Roads and energy.

He disclosed this at the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meetings in Washington, D.C., when he met the World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana, and his Regional Directors.

According to Ngafuan, Roads and Energy are two key drivers to unlocking Liberia's economy, which will foster growth and development across all sectors. " The government is key and committed to achieving this milestone development," he added.

He thanked the World Bank, through the Vice President and his team, for supporting Liberia's development drive, which aligns with the current National Development Plan, the ARREST Agenda.

He noted that the government is making frontier efforts with big force and urgency to address the binding constraints associated with roads and energy. For Liberia to develop and strengthen the private sector, we need a big force and urgency to address factors related to improving roads and energy infrastructure.

However, the government is trying to target counterpart funding from the World Bank and other development partners to address infrastructure needs for growth and development.

" When infrastructure needs are addressed, Liberians will have the opportunity to design, develop, and have access to development frameworks where private sector job access will increase," Minister Ngafuan noted.

Robust strategic and implementation plans for Roads, energy, and health, among other priority areas for national growth and development, are key critical steps for implementation in 2025.

The World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Mr. Ousmane Diagana, praised Minister Ngafuan for his strong collaboration and commitment to working to strengthen the economy.

He thanked the leadership of President Boakia for the early steps taken to target corruption and misuse of public funds.

" Let me commend you and the government for the early step you have taken to control corruption and misuse of public funds, ' he asserted.

He noted that the World Bank team is happy to work with Minister Ngafuan and other stakeholders to address the binding constraints.

The meeting was attended by the Head of Liberia Delegation, Finance and Development Planning Minister Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Dr. Alexander Nuetah, Agriculture Minister Mr. Dephue Zuo, and Deputy Minister for Economic Management, amongst others.