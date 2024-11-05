Liberia: LTA Faces Probe

The outcome of a bidding process at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has raised a red flag over the entire process, with some citing irregularities. The process has now involved anti-corruption institutions.

Monrovia, November 4, 2024--In a significant development, several anti-corruption institutions in Liberia have launched an investigation into allegations made by the SATZ Group of Companies regarding irregularities in the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) bidding process.

This inquiry follows serious concerns raised by SATZ, mainly related to the Cyber Security Framework Development, Awareness, and Orientation project, designated as IFB No. LTA/REOI/002/2024.

SATZ's complaint specifically highlights issues surrounding the fairness and transparency of the evaluation process.

Despite fulfilling all requirements outlined in the Request for Expression of Interest (REOI) and the Request for Proposal (RFP), SATZ claims it was unexpectedly disqualified due to alleged technical non-compliance cited by the LTA.

To address the issues raised, the LTA, according to internal sources, the current leadership at the Telecommunication Authority, has sought to bypass the bidding process by requesting a no-objection for a consultant who was never part of the bidding.

This consultant is expected to undertake tasks that essentially mirror the Terms of Reference outlined in the RFP.

In light of these developments, SATZ has urged the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), the Center for Transparency and Accountability (CENTAL), and the PPCC to investigate the bidding and contract award processes thoroughly.

SATZ emphasizes the critical need for compliance with the Public Procurement and Concessions Act of 2010.

Following SATZ's written complaint, CENTAL, the PPCC, and the LACC confirmed receipt of the complaint.

CENTAL has pledged to initiate an inquiry, while the LACC has already commenced its investigation and intends to release its findings soon.

However, the PPCC has acknowledged the complaint but has not provided a specific timeline for its investigation.

The situation has raised concerns among Liberian citizens, who are calling on anti-corruption institutions to expedite their inquiries.

Many believe that the alleged irregularities not only impact SATZ Group but also affect other local companies.

Critics have voiced concerns over LTA's ongoing non-transparent practices, which threaten the integrity of the bidding and procurement processes. Other companies and professionals have echoed SATZ's complaints about transparency.