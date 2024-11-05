Sudan Rolls Out First Malaria Vaccines

press release

Port Sudan, Sudan - The Federal Ministry of Health, in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, rolled out malaria vaccines for the first time in the country today to bolster efforts to protect children from the deadly disease.

The launch follows the arrival of the first consignment of 186,000 doses of the malaria vaccines to Sudan in October. The vaccinations will begin today in health facilities in 15 localities in the Gedaref and the Blue Nile states, benefitting more than 148,000 children under the age of 12 months. In 2025 and 2026, the vaccine will be introduced in 129 localities across Sudan.

"Today marks a significant milestone as we introduce the malaria vaccine in Sudan. This initiative reflects our strong and unwavering commitment to malaria control and our collective determination to protect the lives of our children. By focusing on reducing malaria mortality in children under five, we are taking a critical step toward securing a healthier, brighter future for the next generation. This vaccine introduction not only reinforces our dedication to combating malaria but also brings us closer to a future where no child is lost to this preventable disease. Together, we are paving the way for a malaria-free Sudan," said Dr Heitham Mohamed Ibrahim Awadallah, Sudan's Federal Minister of Health.

Malaria is one of the world's deadliest diseases, killing nearly half a million children under the age of 5 each year in Africa. Sudan has the highest malaria incidence rates in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region. In 2023, more than 3.4 million malaria cases were estimated in Sudan, and the disease claimed an estimated 7,900 lives, though cases and deaths are likely to be severely underreported due to the ongoing conflict and communication breakdown.

Sudan is among the first 16 African countries, and the first in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, to introduce the malaria vaccine, a remarkable accomplishment in a country grappling with an ongoing conflict. Recommended for children aged five to 12 months, the vaccine is expected to reduce child hospital admission and mortality from the disease.

"The opportunity offered by the introduction of the vaccine into the national immunization programme is enormous," said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Sudan. "This vaccine is a critical new tool in our child mortality fighting toolkit."

In Sudan, the delivery of vaccines and routine immunization activities have been hindered by insecurity and the collapse of national health systems. National vaccination coverage has plummeted from 85 per cent before the war to approximately 50 per cent. In active conflict zones immunization rates are averaging 30 per cent, a critically low rate of coverage. Low immunization coverage and frequent disease outbreaks, such as cholera, malaria, measles, and polio, are exposing millions of unvaccinated children to fatal yet preventable diseases.

"Despite enormous challenges, Sudan has taken an important step today to fight the scourge of malaria and protect the population from severe illness and death," said Dr Shible Sahbani, WHO Representative to Sudan. "WHO continues to advocate for a comprehensive approach to malaria intervention, integrating the malaria vaccine with other prevention and control measures."

The Federal Ministry of Health - supported by its partners: UNICEF, WHO, and EMPHENET - developed malaria vaccine implementation plans and communication strategies, trained health workers and engaged communities, and ensured sufficient cold chain capacity. It also continues to highlight the importance of implementing all malaria control strategies and mix of interventions.

"Today's malaria vaccine introduction is a significant milestone, especially in the context of the ongoing conflict that has disrupted health services across Sudan. This achievement is a testament to the resilience and determination of the Federal Ministry of Health and partners, who have worked to ensure access to the vital tool against malaria. The introduction of the malaria vaccine not only represents a critical step forward in protecting the lives of countless children but also symbolizes hope for a healthier future amidst adversity. Gavi will continue working with partners in support of health outcomes of the children of Sudan," said Anne Cronin, Senior Country Manager for Sudan at Gavi."