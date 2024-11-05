Nigeria: MTN Nigeria Plans N50 Billion Commercial Paper

5 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ronald Adamolekun

MTN Nigeria hopes to use the cash to bridge the working capital gap in the short term.

MTN Nigeria is returning to the debt market to source N50 billion in commercial paper, the wireless operator said in a statement on Monday, its first since raising N72.1 billion last November.

"The issuance is part of the Company's strategy to diversify its funding sources," the company stated in a note to the Nigerian Exchange and hopes to use the cash to bridge the working capital gap in the short term.

The Nigerian operation of Johannesburg-based MTN Group, the continent's largest wireless operator, is issuing commercial paper for the first time this year.

That compares to last year when it tapped the market four times and raised N375 billion in all.

Financing for MTN Nigeria could be constrained in the last quarter of the year as its current liabilities outran its current assets by N1.5 trillion or 240 per cent at the end of September.

The crisis is a shockwave from a larger financial distress that erupted at the end of the last financial year, when the corporation's balance sheet turned red, pushing equity into negative territory.

Shareholder funds stood at -N573.6 billion at the end of the third quarter, up from -N40.8 billion a year earlier.

MTN stated in an earnings release document last week it is considering a mix of measures to improve its negative capital position.

The strategies include regulated tariff increases, optimisation of capital expenditure, reduction of US dollar exposure and review of tower lease contracts.

In August, GCR Ratings, an affiliate of Moody's, affirmed the national scale long and short-term issuer ratings of AAA and A1+ respectively, as well as the national

long-term issuer rating of AAA is assigned to each of MTN Nigeria's existing senior unsecured bonds issued.

The share price of MTN Nigeria has shed 35.6 per cent so far this year, underperforming the NGX 30, a group of the thirty top companies by liquidity and market capitalisation on the Nigerian Exchange. NGX 30 had returned 31.7 per cent as of the start of trade on Monday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.