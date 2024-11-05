Nigeria: Two AFN Chiefs Indicted in Favour Ofili Paris 2024 100m Omission Saga

*Dr Mumuni Alao Panel recommends $5,000 compensation for Ofili

United States of America-based Nigerian sprinter, Favour Ofili, who was denied the opportunity to compete in the 100m event of Paris 2024 Olympic Games may be compensated with $5,000 (about N8million) if the recommendation of the Dr Mumuni Alao panel of inquiry is accepted by the government.

Ofili who qualified for the 100m event of Paris 2024 was denied the chance to race in the event at the Games. Her name was omitted from Nigeria's official entry list. The lapse occurred between the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC).

Following the omission and the outcry that it generated, Immediate past Sports Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh on return from Paris 2024 Olympic Games where Nigeria failed to win any medal, set up a panel of inquiry headed by Dr Mumuni Alao to unravel those behind the lapses and recommend appropriate sanctions.

THISDAY learnt at the weekend that part of the recommendations made by the Dr Alao Committee to government is for Ofili to be compensated for the disappointment and depression that she suffered on account of her omission from the 100m event at the Games.

"The Committee takes the view that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria is vicariously indicted in the Favour Ofili issue and should pay a compensation to the athlete as a collective responsibility of the organization. We view this monetary compensation as a symbolic gesture for sports officials and federations to know that there will be consequences for their actions beginning from now. This is particularly so for the AFN some of whose athletes were disqualified from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due again to some tardiness on the part of the federation," THISDAY scooped from the recommendation made to government.

Although the panel was unable to unravel the official that directly was involved in the non-entry of Ofili for the 100m event, two AFN officials, were however indicted for the embarrassment caused the country in France.

Secretary General of AFN, Rita Mosindi and Technical Director of AFN, Samuel Onikeku were recommended for sanction for their roles in Ofili missing the 100m event.

In the recommendation to government, the panel said of Onikeku: "The Technical Director of the federation , Samuel Onikeku, should be sanctioned by the AFN Board of which he's a member." Onikeku is being recommended for sanction for not reporting the "hint" and "rumours" that he heard about the non registration of Ofili for the 100m event. The sanctions are for his poor judgment on the matter.

The Secretary General of the AFN, Rita Mosindi was also recommended for sanction. In the recommendation, the panel said: " The Secretary General of the AFN, Rita Mosindi, should be penalized by the appropriate authority for Negligence in her duties. She was unable to provide convincing evidence to our Committee to support her claim that she submitted important documents relating to the registration of the athlete, Favour Ofili in the 100m, to the NOC."

Although no decision has been reached on the panel report submitted to the Minister before his redeployment to the Trade and Investment Ministry as Minister of State, the newly appointed Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, is believed will make this report amongst first items to treat as he settles down to the new job.