Liberia: Stakeholders Call for Agroecology Investment and Climate Financing Framework At National Summit

Monrovia — Several national policymakers, institutions from both private and public sectors, the media, and international stakeholders issued a communiqué urging increased investment in agroecology and the establishment of a Climate Financing Framework. These recommendations concluded the three-day National Climate Justice Summit on Agroecology and Climate Justice.

Held at the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town under the theme, "Climate Financing for Agroecology and Renewable Energy," the summit brought together diverse participants, including farmers' organizations, development partners, youth movements, traditional leaders, policymakers, community leaders, rural women, donors, academia, and agricultural experts.

In the communiqué, stakeholders called on the Executive and Legislature to increase budget allocations for agroecology and extension services and ensure timely passage and full release of these funds. They emphasized that scaling agroecology would boost food production, alleviate poverty, and help Liberia meet its commitments to the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

The stakeholders also proposed a Climate Financing Framework with measurable indicators for sectoral commitments to climate-resilient activities and recommended a comprehensive National Agroecology Strategy under the Ministry of Agriculture to expand agroecology programs. They stressed the importance of defining agroecology and climate justice priorities within the Ministry of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The communiqué highlighted the need to implement land rights laws to ensure women and youth access to land for agriculture. It also called for strengthening extension services by providing resources, mobility, and incentives for field visits and increasing the recruitment of women and youth extension agents to support agroecology adoption.

To further support agroecology, stakeholders advocated for a National Agricultural Development Fund with a significant focus on community-level agroecology initiatives. They recommended increased investment in agricultural research, local science, and innovation to scale up sustainable practices and bolster food security.

The communiqué urged the government to prioritize markets for agroecologically produced foods to ensure their sustainability, promote nature-friendly farming, and encourage green job creation for sustainable livelihoods. It also underscored the need for land tenure reforms to support smallholder women and youth farmers and improve access to farmland.

The summit's recommendations included a ban on hazardous chemical imports, support for women and youth-led climate solutions, and the development of frameworks to track progress on Liberia's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for climate change. They called for comprehensive inclusion of local communities, women, and youth in renewable energy policy implementation to promote energy-saving technologies and support a just transition.

Organized by ActionAid Liberia and its partners ahead of the 2029 Conference of Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, the summit emphasized the importance of sustainable agriculture and renewable energy in building Liberia's climate resilience and economic stability. Participants praised the summit as a crucial, timely initiative for Liberia.