Liberia Chess Federation Rejects Karyah's Resignation As President

Monrovia — The Liberia Chess Federation (LCF) has unanimously rejected the resignation of its President, Thomas Karyah, amid concerns over financial uncertainty within the institution.

Karyah's resignation follows ongoing calls from some members who believe his leadership is not steering the organization in the right direction. Allegations have surfaced that Karyah has been managing the LCF without involving other officials elected during the 2022 general assembly.

Under his leadership, the LCF participated in several international competitions, including two World Chess Olympiads. However, he has now opted to step down amidst accusations of mismanaging funds provided by the government and other partners.

"With a heart full of relief and optimism, I write to formally announce my resignation as LCF president with immediate effect," Karyah stated in his resignation letter. "I am relieved that this period of my life has finally come to an end and optimistic about the future of chess in Liberia. Serving as president of the LCF for the past 30 months has been an interesting journey and a great learning opportunity."

However, LCF Treasurer Martin Doe announced that the federation will not accept Karyah's resignation. "Our president wants to escape because of the debt he incurred on the financially struggling LCF," Doe said. "Thomas left us indebted to creditors by over $50,000 while the government provided only $38,000 out of an expected $47,000 for our recent trip to Hungary. How do you expect to pay a debt that you incurred in your own name, using our institution's letterhead, when you found us debt-free?"

LCF Vice President Gonkartee Dekpah has also expressed concerns, insisting that Karyah must provide a turnover note before his resignation can be accepted. Dekpah has called for Karyah to inform all stakeholders, including the Ministries of Youth & Sports and Finance & Development Planning, as well as international chess partners.

When contacted, Karyah denied the allegations, stating that any funds credited were in the name of the Chess Federation.