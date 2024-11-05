Liberia: Ritco, Capital Trading Center, 14 Others Booked in Power Theft Crackdown

Paynesville — The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has launched legal action against several high-profile businesses, including RITCO and Capital Trading Center, following a sweeping investigation into power theft. In total, 16 businesses are accused of bypassing authorized power connections to access electricity illegally.

The crackdown, led by LEC's Revenue Protection Unit and the Anti Power Theft Task Force, exposed unauthorized connections throughout Monrovia. Anti Power Theft Task Force head, Madam Mary Broh, stressed the importance of transparency and due process in the investigation. "We are committed to a fair process, allowing each business to clarify their involvement," she stated. "Every representative will be processed to ensure an accurate account of what happened."

The investigation revealed that some businesses allegedly tapped directly into LEC's power lines without proper metering, employing "third-party siphoning" to evade billing systems and contributing to significant revenue losses for LEC.

Broh highlighted the importance of accountability, revealing that video evidence documented the illicit connections. "Each accused business will have the opportunity to provide its side of the story," she said. "Our objective is to clear compliant businesses while holding violators accountable."

Businesses found guilty of these practices may face substantial "recovery cost" fees and will be required to install proper metering systems if lacking. This crackdown is part of LEC's broader initiative to combat power theft and stabilize Liberia's electricity infrastructure, which suffers from revenue losses due to widespread illegal connections.

"This is the second phase of our operation," Broh explained. "Any business operating without a meter must install one immediately to ensure compliance."

As the investigation continues, LEC aims to clear legitimate businesses from suspicion while enforcing penalties to protect Monrovia's electricity supply. Broh concluded, "Our focus is to either recover costs or ensure the installation of metering systems, essential steps for securing stable, fair power access across the city."