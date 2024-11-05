Liberia: Liberty Party Adopts 12-Point Plan to Reunite Amidst Internal Divisions

Paynesville — The Liberty Party's National Reconciliation Retreat ended with the adoption of a 12-point resolution designed to heal divisions within the party after three years of internal conflict. Delegates and stakeholders met in Paynesville over the weekend to address longstanding issues that have split members into opposing factions.

The resolution outlines a timeline for reconciliation, with the joint reconciliation committee, chaired by Jacob Smith, tasked with negotiating and implementing the agreement. Smith announced that revising the party's constitution will be a central focus, with a draft to be ratified at a special national convention, marking a fresh start for the Liberty Party.

As a show of unity, the signed resolution will be presented to party members in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County, on November 10, 2024, reinforcing the party's commitment to the peace plan and preparing members for upcoming conventions and activities.

Under the resolution, the current Political Leader will remain in office until a national convention is held one year before the 2029 General Elections, at which point a new Standard Bearer will be elected. The Executive Committee will be restructured, with a Chairperson from "Party A" under an ascendancy clause, and all other roles evenly distributed between factions.

The resolution also ensures stability by confirming county chairpersons will retain their roles during the transition.

In closing remarks, National Chairperson Representative Ruggie Barry emphasized unity, stating, "There is no right or wrong on either side of the issues we have faced. My priority as Chairperson is to unite our members and lead the Liberty Party to a peaceful national convention."

Political Leader Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence reflected on the party's recent challenges, affirming, "The Liberty Party is a party of integrity and respect for the rule of law, serving as a voice for the people. This retreat should reawaken our commitment to the legacy envisioned by our founding fathers."

The retreat brought together party leaders, lawmakers, and officials, signaling a unified commitment to move past internal disputes and strengthen the Liberty Party's future.