Liberia: 72nd Methodist Church Members Wear Protest T-Shirts to Service

Monrovia — Members of the 772nd United Methodist Church gathered in Sunday worship wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan, "Yes to Biblical Christianity, No to Demonic Regionalization," signaling their strong opposition to homosexuality, which they maintain is against God's will.

The November 3, 2024, service, themed "Stand for Your Faith," drew from passages in I Corinthians 6:9-20, Psalm 1:1-6, and Leviticus 20:13-15. This public stance follows October's tensions, when church officials introduced a new pastor without congregational consultation amid reports that Bishop Samuel Quire, UMC Liberia's Resident Bishop, was promoting "Regionalization" to endorse same-sex marriage.

Bishop Quire has denied these claims, clarifying that UMC Liberia does not support homosexuality and calling for unity among members. However, members of the 772nd congregation remain resolute in their opposition to Regionalization.

In the absence of the suspended pastor, Ebenezer S. Gonsahn, Certified Lay Servant and preacher of the day, reiterated the church's unwavering opposition to Regionalization. "Regionalization brings ungodly practices, including same-sex marriage, which the Bible opposes," Gonsahn stated, emphasizing the church's commitment to defending biblical principles.

Lincoln S. Mayson, a key church member, voiced his frustration with what he described as the church's drift from its mission, accusing Bishop Quire of dismissing members and suspending their pastor. "The church should be correcting society, not the other way around," Mayson said. He added that the T-shirt inscription was meant to signal that the congregation, not the Bishop, owns the ministry. "We are reclaiming our church as a biblical institution," he asserted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mayson further claimed that the UMC's perceived endorsement of homosexuality harms the denomination's global reputation. "This has cast a bad image on the Christian community in Liberia," he said, noting that the church has lost its "balance and independence" due to these reports. "Homosexuality has no place in our church. We are united with other congregations in this holistic fight," he affirmed.

The T-shirts, funded by individual members, reflect the congregation's collective stance against what they perceive as Bishop Quire's alleged agenda to introduce homosexuality into the church. "We say yes to Biblical Christianity and no to demonic Regionalization," Mayson reiterated. "This is a serious protest, like when Jesus drove out those defiling the temple."

He revealed that the 772nd United Methodist Church may soon break away from the UMC to preserve its biblical principles and values.