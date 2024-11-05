West Africa: Liberia Sports Ambassador Kébé Launches Academy

Monrovia — Liberia's Ambassador-At-Large for Youth and Sports Development, Alioune Kébé, has officially launched the Liberia Sports Academy.

Speaking on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at the Invincible Sports Park in Sinkor, Kébé shared his vision to establish a full-fledged sports academy to nurture Liberia's talent. "Liberia has talent, of course, but training is the issue," he stated.

The former Senegalese footballer highlighted the need for proper training for both coaches and players, emphasizing that Liberia must keep pace with modern football demands. He pointed out that many Liberian coaches lack the techniques and tactics required to prepare players for opportunities abroad, especially in Europe, and pledged his support to change this.

"I have coaches from Portugal and some local coaches. Our vision is to support Liberian coaches; most coaches here are Liberians who can learn from us. I'll do my best in the two to three months I'm here to train both coaches and players," Kébé said.

He noted the importance of outside exposure for Liberian coaches, explaining, "Many coaches here have never been abroad. How can you teach if you don't know what's happening outside? Even our coaches in Europe attend training camps."

Kébé illustrated the gap in training standards, recounting how over 100 young players at the event had never experienced structured training. "It's about discipline; many kids here lack even the basics," he added.

The ambassador also underscored the rigorous requirements for players aiming to compete in Europe, stressing the need for discipline and awareness. "Before I went to Europe, I didn't know simple things like dental issues could prevent you from playing. At the professional level, they check everything--weight, diet, health--it's a complete education," he said.

He outlined his vision for a dedicated academy with facilities and fields to nurture young talent, including plans for U-13, U-15, and U-17 teams to participate in tournaments. "Our vision is to have our own space, field, and facilities. Right now, renting grass here is costly--$75 for an hour, $150 for two hours. It's expensive," he said, adding that he aims to install proper turf next year.

Kébé disclosed that President Boakai is committed to expanding sports facilities nationwide. "The President loves sports and wants every county to have a facility so Liberians can play. Liberia needs real academies, like we have in Senegal," he concluded.

Born on November 24, 1984, Kébé is a former Senegalese striker and the owner of Mayacine Foot Centre in Senegal. His recent appointment as Ambassador-At-Large sparked mixed reactions, with some football experts questioning why President Boakai didn't consider Liberians abroad with football connections.