Liberia: LFA, FIFA Break Ground for Ganta Mini Sports Stadium Improvement

Ganta — Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Ishola Raji has officially broken ground for the refurbishment of the Ganta Mini Sports Stadium, marking a significant step in enhancing football infrastructure in Liberia.

The colorful ceremony, attended by President Raji, top LFA officials, FIFA representatives, and local Nimba County authorities, also drew sports enthusiasts from the area.

The project, valued at over USD $600,000, is funded by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) through its FIFA Forward Fund, part of the LFA's broader plan to boost football development across the country.

The Ganta Mini Sports Stadium refurbishment is set to commence on Monday, November 4, with an estimated completion timeline of six months. Dutch company Edelgrass, hired to carry out the work, will install artificial turf, stadium lights, and a sprinkler system, roof the stadium wings, and provide a generator to power the facility.