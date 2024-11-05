Nigeria: Withheld Salaries - Normalcy Returns to Varsities As Workers Suspend Strike

Abuja — ·NAAT insists on the planned protest

Normalcy is expected to return to the Federal Universities tomorrow as striking non-academic workers of the Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, have announced the suspension of the ongoing nationwide indefinite strike over the four months withheld salaries.

However, according to a circular to all branches of NASU and SSANU, the suspension will take effect tomorrow, November 5, 2024.

The circular titled, "Update on indefinite strike action," was signed by Prince Peters Adeyemi, General Secretary of NASU and Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, National President of SSANU.

But the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, said it would continue with its proposed nationwide protest and picketing of the Federal Ministry of Finance if about 50 per cent of the five months withheld salaries are not paid as promised at the end of the two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government.

The ultimatum which commenced on October 30, is expected to expire on November 13.

NAAT's President, Ibeji Nwokoma confirmed to Vanguard that his members have received one month out of the about three months they were expecting.

Meanwhile, in the circular by JAC to branch chairmen of NASU in the Universities and Inter-University Centres, the suspension is to last for one month pending when the Federal would pay the remaining one month out of the two months of the withheld salaries it acceptable to pay.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government had agreed to pay 50 per cent of the four months' salaries and one month was paid at the weekend.

The circular announcing the suspension of the strike said, "The National leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU acknowledges and commends our members in the Universities and Inter-University Centres for their unwavering resolve, unrelenting determination and steadfast support for the ongoing strike action.

"You will recall that the ongoing strike action foisted on us commenced on Monday, 28th October 2024 as a result of the Government's insensitivity to the plights of our members in respect of our legitimate demands

"During this industrial struggle, we have had several extensive and exhaustive deliberations with the officials of the Federal Government of Nigeria including the new Minister of Education, the Minister of Finance, the outgoing Minister of State for Education, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, the Accountant-General of the Federation and the leadership of the Department of State Services.