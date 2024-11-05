Nigeria: Police Arrest 113 Foreigners, 17 Nigerians Over Cybercrimes

4 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, has said its operatives have arrested 130 suspects for high-level cybercrimes, hacking, and activities threatening national security.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, police spokesperson, said in a statement yesterday that the suspects comprise 113 foreign nationals, including 87 males and 26 females, and their 17 Nigerian collaborators, comprising four males and 13 females.

Adejobi said the foreigners are primarily of Chinese and Malaysian origin.

"This strategic operation was conducted through a coordinated raid on a building at the Next Cash and Carry area of Jahi, Abuja, where the suspects were reportedly using computers and other sophisticated devices to facilitate criminal activities," the statement reads.

"The operation which was led by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, AIG Benneth Igweh, on Saturday, November 2, 2024, comprised officers of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 7 Command Abuja and the National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

"We are investigating the matter and scientifically analysing the exhibits recovered from them."

Adejobi said the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations, assuring that additional information would be released when due

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.