Nigeria: Police Arrest 113 Foreigners, 17 Nigerians Over Cybercrimes

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, has said its operatives have arrested 130 suspects for high-level cybercrimes, hacking, and activities threatening national security.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, police spokesperson, said in a statement yesterday that the suspects comprise 113 foreign nationals, including 87 males and 26 females, and their 17 Nigerian collaborators, comprising four males and 13 females.

Adejobi said the foreigners are primarily of Chinese and Malaysian origin.

"This strategic operation was conducted through a coordinated raid on a building at the Next Cash and Carry area of Jahi, Abuja, where the suspects were reportedly using computers and other sophisticated devices to facilitate criminal activities," the statement reads.

"The operation which was led by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, AIG Benneth Igweh, on Saturday, November 2, 2024, comprised officers of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 7 Command Abuja and the National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

"We are investigating the matter and scientifically analysing the exhibits recovered from them."

Adejobi said the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations, assuring that additional information would be released when due