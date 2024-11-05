Nigeria: Yuletide - Anxiety As More Increase in Air Fares Looms

...Flight schedules'll be properly managed - Operator

...Book your tickets before peak season, expert urges travelers

With less than 60 days to Christmas, air travellers may have to brace themselves for further increase in domestic air fares, Vanguard has learnt.

Already, many are lamenting the upward spike in ticket prices, claiming that air travel in Nigeria was now an exclusive preserve of the rich.

Although their sentiment had been dismissed by some industry analysts, checks byVanguard showed that domestic passengers with limited funds might be unable to unite with their loved ones as preparations for the holiday season gear up.

For a few air passengers, however, the feasible but risky alternative would be to travel by road, even to far-flung places.

Currently, investigation revealed that for Nigeria's largest flag carrier, Air Peace, a one-way economy ticket from Lagos to Abuja ranges from N114,400 to N162,000.

Also, a one-way economy ticket from Lagos to Port Harcourt on the same airline sells for N143,000, while an economy one-way ticket from Lagos to Kano cost between N95,400 and N181,100, depending on date and mode of purchase.

Whereas for Ibom Air, a one-way economy ticket from Lagos to Abuja on November 5 ranges from N133,700 to N152,700, a one-way economy ticket for Lagos to Port Harcourt on November 6 sold at N152,000.

Anxious about the surge, an air passenger, who spoke toVanguard, said if she had the wherewithal to book her ticket before the festive season she would have done so.

The passenger, who identified herself simply as Kemi, said: "If I had the money to book now, I would have done so but there are a lot of things for which I need money. I will have to book close to the festive period, although that depends on the money I have.

Meanwhile, an Aviation Management Consultant, Mr Babatunde Adeniji, in a chat with Vanguard, explained that during low seasons, airlines reduce fares due to less demand for their service.

Adeniji said: "During low seasons, airlines are compelled to reduce fares in response to low demand and or/even decrease supply by reducing capacity with the high possibility that they may have to operate at a loss. Peak seasons are an opportunity for airlines to compensate for the losses or reduced earnings incurred during low season.

"They may fix fares to reflect the increased demand. Airlines, however, still offer the best fares for their earliest purchasing passengers. So, passengers are well advised to purchase their ticket as early as possible to get the best discounts."

Speaking on the issue, Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi, told Vanguard that as demand increased, and without any significant increase in capacity, prices would definitely increase.

Sanusi said: "That is the normal thing that happens in any commodity. When you are selling tomatoes, and there is an increase in demand from those who want to buy tomatoes and there is no increase in its supply, the price of tomatoes will increase.

"Same in airline. When there is increase in demand of seats and there is no increase in supply of the seats, the seats will be more expensive."

Asked whether the reduced capacity in the industry would not result in more cancellations and delays during the peak period, Sanusi added: "There will only be more cancellations or delays if the airline decides to operate beyond its capacity. And I believe all airlines run professionally enough not to have a schedule that is beyond their capacity."

On whether the scheduled meeting between Nigeria and aircraft lessors would deepen capacity in the industry next year, he said: "I marvel when people say Boeing has invited us or there is a financial meeting that will take place.

"You do not see an immediate effect of such because trust must be built. The source must actually see a business plan and start with one aircraft. You first start with engines, then they will go to aircraft.

"Based on their experience, then you build your creditworthiness and your credit rating. And so you start seeing it work. This is work in progress. It is not something that you go and switch on the light and then boom, aircraft are in the country."