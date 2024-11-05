Mali: Drone Strike Deaths Must Be Investigated As a War Crime

press release

Strikes occurred in Inadiafatane, in the Timbuktu region in northern Mali

The Malian authorities must carry out an effective and transparent investigation into the deaths of at least eight civilians following drone strikes that targeted a market on a busy day in Inadiafatane last month, Amnesty International said today. This strike should also be investigated as a war crime, as the attack resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians and civilian objects were targeted.

According to information gathered by Amnesty from several witnesses to the drone strikes on 21 October in the Timbuktu region in northern Mali, six children were among the eight civilians killed, while around 15 people were injured, several of them seriously.

Samira Daoud, Amnesty International Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said:

"The principle of distinction is essential in guiding the selection of military objectives. Drone strikes must clearly distinguish between civilians and military personnel or fighters belonging to armed groups, avoiding any targeting of the civilian population or buildings not used for military purposes. The principle of precautions in attack requires that military operations be conducted with constant care to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Children and babies among the victims

Attaye*, an eyewitness to the strikes, told Amnesty:

"I was in my yard around midday when the first explosions occurred. There was a second strike 15 minutes later, then a third. The first strike targeted five motorbikes that were under a metal shed in the market. It killed several people, and the shrapnel injured several others."

"The second strike targeted a vehicle belonging to a trader who had come to the market. The third strike also destroyed a vehicle. These strikes took place in the middle of the market and the victims were mainly people buying, selling or moving around.

"A four-month-old baby and a six-year-old girl were killed. Several of the wounded who were being transported to Timbuktu died en route, or after arriving there. In all, eight people were killed and around 15 injured. But two other people are reported to have fled the market after the drone strikes and died from their injuries in the bush."

Abass*, who lost four family members in the strikes, told Amnesty:

"The drone had been flying over the market since 9am. At around 10am we couldn't hear it anymore, but at around 11am it came back. Four people died, including two children, an infant, and a man aged around 50. Another infant, aged six months, succumbed to his injuries two hours later. A large number of people were also injured."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mali Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that five of those who were seriously injured were rushed to Timbuktu hospital in a pick-up truck, including a woman and a nine-year-old girl with severe abdominal injuries, a one-year-old baby struck by shrapnel, and two young men, one of whom had suffered a bone fracture.

He added:

"The nine-year-old girl and the baby died during their transport to Timbuktu hospital on the night of 21-22 October. The woman died two days later in Timbuktu hospital. The two young men are still in hospital in Timbuktu. The less serious cases are being treated at the Inadiafatane health centre."

Redouane*, another resident of Inadiafatane, told Amnesty: "Many of the wounded fled into the bush. Some of the wounded didn't want to be treated at the health centre. Nomads are very distrustful of state authority and tend to take refuge in the bush when they feel in danger. We're counting on God's help. No one has come to help us."

"The Malian authorities must urgently investigate the decision-making process and execution of the drone strikes that caused the civilian casualties. They must also be more transparent about their rules of engagement regarding the use of drones," said Samira Daoud.

A pattern emerging

The drone strikes occurred following several similar attacks that caused civilian casualties in 2024. On 17 March, a strike in Amasrakadh, in the Gao region, killed 13 civilians, including seven children, according to testimonies gathered by Amnesty. Another strike on 23 March in Douna killed 14 civilians, including 11 children.

*Names changes to protect identities.