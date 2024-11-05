Nigeria: Lagos Targets 8,000 Individuals for 2025 HIV/Aids Survey

In 2018, Lagos State reported a prevalence rate of 1.4 per cent, with more than 170,000 residents living with HIV.

As part of efforts to combat HIV/AIDS, the Lagos State Government has unveiled plans to conduct a survey in 2025 which will involve approximately 4,000 households, reaching an estimated 8,000 individuals aged 15 to 64.

According to a press release from the state's Ministry of Health, the 2025 Population-based Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Impact Survey (AIS) aims to evaluate the effectiveness of ART and monitor critical HIV-related indicators across the state.

"This initiative will not only provide insights into the prevalence and distribution of HIV in Lagos but will also help assess the reach and effectiveness of life-saving interventions," said the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Olusegun Ogboye.

Mr Ogboye spoke during a meeting with delegations who paid an advocacy visit to the state.

The purpose of the advocacy visit from the Federal Ministry of Health National HIV/AIDS, viral Hepatitis, and Sexually Transmitted Infections Control Programme (NASCP), was to lay the groundwork for the upcoming 2025 ART/AIS implementation in Lagos State, the ministry noted in the statement.

The delegation included national health bodies such as the National AIDS Control Agency (NACA), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and representatives from the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and APIN Public Health Initiatives.

The statement added that the survey will gather detailed data, including viral load suppression rates, HIV prevalence, and demographic information.

Prevalence in Nigeria, about surveys

The Lagos 2025 AIS is a critical step that will contribute to Nigeria's goal to end HIVI

Nigeria has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in Africa, with approximately 1.9 million people living with HIV, according to the Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS)

The AIS has its origins in the 2018 NAIIS, which provided a baseline for understanding HIV prevalence and viral suppression across Nigeria.

In 2018, Lagos State reported a prevalence rate of 1.4 per cent, with more than 170,000 residents living with HIV.

Mr Ogboye, however, pointed out that the upcoming survey would help measure progress against these previous findings and align with the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, which aim to ensure that 95 per cent of those with HIV are diagnosed, treated, and have viral suppression.

"The findings from the 2025 AIS are expected to play a significant role in shaping Nigeria's HIV response and ensuring that health programmes continue to address the evolving needs of affected communities," the statement reads in part.

It noted that as part of the AIS process, the Lagos State Ministry of Health, with its federal and international partners, will conduct laboratory assessments, community mapping, and targeted advocacy, adding that training sessions and site assessments are scheduled between 3 and 9 November.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator for NASCP, Adebobola Bashorun, highlighted the national scope and significance of the survey.

"The AIS is one of Nigeria's most critical health surveys, allowing us to re-evaluate the HIV burden and improve our strategies across multiple states," Mr Bashorun was quoted.

The Deputy Director of the NCDC's Public Health Laboratory, Amos Dangana, also noted that the AIS is a critical tool for collecting biological and behavioural data that is essential for monitoring and managing HIV transmission.

Mr Dangana added that the initiative would help improve testing coverage and better understand HIV prevalence across Nigeria.

During the meeting, Deputy CEO of Programmes for APIN Public Health Initiatives, Jay Samuel, elaborated on the role of community engagement.

Mr Samuel emphasised that the success of the AIS hinges on strong community involvement, trust, and collaborative partnerships with local stakeholders, particularly in securing access to the selected households and ensuring data accuracy.