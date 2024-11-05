Gambia: NCCE Engages Stakeholders to Address Challenges Affecting Security in Gambia

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), in partnership with UNFPA the Gambia, recently held an extensive dialogue on human security with key national stakeholders and senior UN officials

The discussion aimed at fostering collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and awareness creation among key national stakeholders and senior UN officials on the human security approach to development; and identifying challenges and opportunities related to human security in The Gambia.

While delivering his welcoming speech, Alhagie Serign Faye, Chairman of the NCCE, emphasized the importance of this consultation as an opportunity to bring together key stakeholders to discuss and address the multifaceted challenges affecting human security in the Gambia. He highlighted the need to move beyond traditional security mandate and focus on the well-being of individuals and communities.

UNFPA Representative, Ndey Rose Sarr, emphasized that development is not merely about economic growth, but rather about empowering people to live with dignity and freedom. She highlighted the importance of addressing the social, economic, and environmental factors that impact human security.

Hon. Bakary Badjie, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Select Committee on Education, Training, and ICT, emphasized the collective responsibility to ensure human security. He called on individuals to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to protect lives and livelihoods.

UN Resident Coordinator A.I. Karl-Frédérick Paul emphasized that the human security approach provides a comprehensive framework for addressing the multifaceted challenges facing The Gambia. This approach, he explained, focuses on both immediate vulnerabilities and long-term structural issues, such as gender equality, climate resilience, sustainable economic growth, and social inclusion.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, Assan Tangara, emphasized the Government of The Gambia's commitment to a people-centered approach to security and development. He highlighted the ongoing Security Sector Reform, which aims to prioritize the well-being, dignity, and empowerment of individuals.