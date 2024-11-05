Nigeria: Son Cautions On Use of Substandard CNG Cylinder

4 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned the public against the use of substandard and uncertified Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinders.

The warning is coming in the wake of the unfortunate recent incident of CNG cylinder explosion at the NIPCO CNG Refueling Station in Benin City, Edo State.

In a statement, the organisation said it has put robust and effective regulatory measures in place to ensure that all CNG equipment and conversion kits conform to approved standards before being certified for public use.

"The conformity assessment schemes are designed to prevent the import, manufacturing, and use of substandard products," it stated.

In addition, SON said it is collaborating with the Presidential Initiatives on CNG and other relevant government bodies to finalise the Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS) - a platform that will provide centralized monitoring and surveillance of CNG systems to ensure that only vehicles equipped with certified conversion kits can access gas at retail outlets.

"The NGVMS will also offer a database of approved CNG equipment and suppliers which will go a long way in preventing the substandard installations and further mitigating the associated risks."

