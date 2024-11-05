Nigeria: Flood Wreaks Havoc, Sacks Several Bayelsa Communities

Yenagoa — thousands of people from Bayelsa communities have been displaced from their homes by flood.

Most of the victims from across the kingdom, who are now taking refuge on bridges, roads and makeshift camps, have sent a save-our-souls cry to the Federal and Bayelsa State governments to come to their rescue.

Many homes, schools, health facilities, worship centres, roads and farmlands have been submerged by the flood waters

Most of the affected communities are in Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma, and Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas of the state.

The Paramount Ruler (Ibedaowei)of Biseni clan, King David Obuma, a former Majority Leader in the state House of Assembly said they felt abandoned as the floods have brought serious hunger and shelter issues upon his people.

He urged the government to help the people to sandfill some places as higher grounds for refuge as short term measure, while embankment of the river bank, dykes and dams should be constructed as long term solutions.

Also, King Akile Debekeme, the Pere of Biseni lamented that despite playing host to several oil wells and gas facilities, the people of the kingdom continue to be at the receiving end of flood disasters each year, calling for government's intervention through the provision of relief materials and construction of internally displaced persons camps in the area.

Some of the displaced persons, including the secretary to the chiefs' council, Oweifa Godday and Ere Konugha, who are taking refuge at a temporary shelter on a bridge said they were distressed, confused and have been separated from their families.

Apart from Biseni, communities in Epie Kingdom in Yenagoa, Sampou in Kolokuma-Opokuma, Sagbama and Ogbia are also affected by the flood disaster in the state.