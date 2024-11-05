Nigeria: Yobe Launches Campaign to Reduce Out-of-School Children

4 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Gimba

The Yobe State Government has launched a back-to-school campaign in Bursali, Gujba and Geidam local government areas to tackle the high numbers of out-of-school children.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), over 427,230 children in Yobe-representing 43 per cent of the child population-are currently not enrolled in school.

This initiative, part of the 2024/2025 education enrolment drive organised by the Yobe State Universal Basic Education Board, is themed 'The Role of Community Towards Sustainable Basic Education Service Delivery'.

It aims to encourage greater school enrolment and foster educational access for school-age children across the state.

Speaking at the campaign, Alhaji Isa Shettima, Secretary of the Yobe State Universal Basic Education Board, represented by Deputy Secretary Technical, Hajiya Hadiza Adam, emphasised the need for parents and community leaders to actively support educational efforts.

Acknowledging that the state has been significantly impacted by Boko Haram insurgency, Shettima stressed the importance of reversing the high rate of out-of-school children to help secure a brighter future for the state.

Shettima called on parents to view their children's education as essential for future planning and community advancement.

He stressed that the Yobe State Government, under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni, remains committed to educational development, investing considerable resources into the sector.

He urged all stakeholders to participate in and support the state's educational initiatives for lasting impact.

