Nigeria: #endbadgovernance - Minors Must Be Released and Compensated, Tijaniyya Leader Tells Tinubu

4 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

The Youth Leader of the Tijaniyya Islamic Movement in Africa, Sheikh Ahmed Umar, has called on President Bola Tinubu, to as a matter of urgency, issue an 'Executive order' for the immediate release of the minors being held in connection with the #Endbadgovernance protest.

Sheikh Umar in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna, condemned the Federal Government's action while expressing outrage regarding the arraignment of minors on treason charges.

According to him, the minors' detention for over 90 days is unjust, saying, "It is a bad signal to see a 10-year-old child, who does not know their right from left, charged with an offense expected of a 50-year-old."

"We call on President Bola Tinubu to issue an executive order for their immediate release and compensation. Those children must be released and compensated. We hope President Tinubu will listen to this call," he said.

Umar, who was chairman during the Northern Youth Summit organized by the National Youth Alliance in Kaduna, further emphasized the need for youth participation in governance, citing the country's pressing challenges.

He noted that with the youth in charge, Nigeria could navigate through its numerous challenges including security and unemployment.

Umar, therefore, urged Nigerian youths to wake up and take charge of their inheritance.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.