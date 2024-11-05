Nigeria: House of Reps Goes On Two-Week Recess

The House of Representatives has commenced a two-week recess and will resume plenary November 19.

This was disclosed by the House's Spokesperson, Akin Rotimi Jr, in a statement on Monday.

According to him, the recess is designed to allow members undertake critical oversight of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of Government and to ensure proper accountability on behalf of the Nigerian people.

He added that the decision was first communicated to members through an announcement titled: "Pre-Budget Oversight" during plenary on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

He quoted the Speaker saying, "As we approach the close of the year, this period of oversight is essential for assessing the performance of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), ensuring accountability and efficiency within the public sector and fulfilling our obligation to the Nigerian people. I therefore urge all members of parliament to approach this assignment with the seriousness that it deserves".

During the announcement, the Speaker called on members to utilise this time to enhance governance and uphold their oversight responsibilities.

He also urged the MDAs to cooperate with visiting lawmakers in compliance with relevant sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the House's Standing Orders.

"I call on all MDAs to extend their full cooperation, providing members with all necessary information and access to facilitate thorough and meaningful assessments," he said.

Rep. Rotimi Jr said the schedule was further adjusted through formal internal correspondence to members from the Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, Esq., on the directive of the House leadership.

The House spokesperson further added that, "public is advised that the recess will only affect House plenary sessions, while other legislative activities, including constituency outreach, committee meetings, and essential consultations in preparation for the forthcoming budget sessions, will continue as usual.

"The 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives remains committed to upholding the principles of transparency and accountability while effectively addressing the needs of the Nigerian people".