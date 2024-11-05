Nigeria: No Going Back On Forex, Subsidy Reforms - Finance Minister

4 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Philip Shimnom Clement

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has stated that there is no going back on President Bola Tinubu's reforms in the forex as well as the oil and gas sector.

Edun made the disclosure when he received the newly assigned minister of state for finance, Doris Uzoka Anite at the Ministry's headquarters, on Monday.

Edun said, "Nigeria now have a foreign exchange rate that is market based and also a deregulated oil market pricing which are two reforms that are long overdue over many decades that President Tinubu is currently implementing.

"Therefore as co-ordinating minister of economy, we stand on a threshold of a new dawn to implement these reforms and increase productivity, create jobs and reducing poverty and we are glad to have a minister of state that will help in actualizing the President's reforms."

He added that consultation and collaboration is key to achieving these key reforms both from public and private sector, adding that ongoing economic policies are showing sustainability and sign of success.

In her response, the minister of state for finance, reiterated her commitment to work with stakeholders in both private and public sectors to ensure economic growth is materialized.

