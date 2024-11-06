Egypt: 'It All Starts At Home' - Global UN Forum Opens in Cairo to Rethink Urban Development

On Monday, thousands of delegates joined United Nations representatives gathered in Cairo to kick off the twelfth edition of the World Urban Forum (WUF12), which will bring together voices from all over Africa and beyond to define the future of sustainable urban development.

The Forum is convened biennially by the UN Human Settlements Programme, known as UN-Habitat.

This year marks the first time the gathering is being held in a megacity - Cairo's population of over 20 million makes it one of the largest urban areas on the planet - an ideal backdrop for discussions on making cities more climate resilient; ensuring adequate housing for all; building strong communities; and coping with rapid urbanization.

"WUF has been attracting more and more new segments and stakeholders...it is the perfect platform to scale and build coalitions and partnerships for impact," UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach said in her opening remarks Monday afternoon.

She went on to say that "people and institutions are concerned with the future of our planet and understand the critical role cities play in defining it." The Forum is the biggest coalition supporting the "transformative change" needed to overcome the global housing crisis affecting almost three billion people.

"Transforming informal settlements and slums, and addressing homelessness is must. To do so, we must work together," she emphasized.

Cities are our future

Ms. Rossbach noted that the WUF12 is taking place after UN Member States approved by consensus the forward-looking Pact for the Future, a pledge to do more to address 21st-century challenges from climate change and spiraling conflicts to artificial intelligence and increasing inequality.

She said the Pact also "recognizes the importance of a new agenda on housing and cities, the relevance of local and regional governments and the challenges and opportunities related to digitalization and technology, which are closely connected to our efforts in promoting people centered in smart cities."

Local action builds better cities

It all starts at home: Local actions for sustainable cities and communities, the theme of WUF12, underscored that solutions must begin where people live, work and build their lives.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in a video message to the Forum, echoed this sentiment as he stressed that "real progress begins at the local level. On the ground. In communities and people's lives."

"I see local and regional authorities as a crucial part of the answer on so many issues at every level, including at the United Nations. Indeed, local actions are the "building blocks for future green, just and resilient cities."

Mr. Guterres stressed that cities are "powerful engines of social and economic development, they are catalysts of sustainable solutions," inviting delegates to "seek innovations and inspiration and take them back to your communities."

Urban challenges

Also addressing the opening ceremony, President of Egypt, Abdel Fatah el-Sisi said the Forum's twelfth session comes at a critical time when the world is mired in crises and wars, with serious repercussions for cities, their infrastructure and inhabitants.

"We cannot start this with all these serious efforts to face such urban challenges in the communities that face conflict and war and killing, displacement, famine and disease."

The voices of women and girls are more prominent than ever at WUF12, Ms. Rossbach underscored at the joint opening of the so-named assemblies that began before the Forum's official opening.

One of the first assemblies on Monday brought together all those working towards women's empowerment and gender equality, providing a platform to shape discourse on women's rights in urban settings. With some 400 speakers set to address five assemblies and more than half of them women, Ms. Rossback stated: "It's a gender-balanced World Urban Forum."

She told the joint session that "all the discussions will be captured, and you will help us to identify key action points that will be used as inputs to the Call to Action outcome document of the Forum."

Cities are our homes

Today, about half of world's population lives in cities, with this number expected to rise to 70 per cent by 2050. The rapid movement of populations to urban centers is having a major impact on communities, cities, economies, climate change and policies.

Much of the growth will take place in Africa, where the population is projected to nearly double over the next 30 years.

Ming Zhang Global Director for Urban, Resilience, and Land Global Department at World Bank told UN News that rapid urbanization has opportunities, but also challenges. "I think this is an event where all stakeholders come to discuss these opportunities and challenges in cities and our homes."

He added: "There's housing, there's community, neighborhood and local government. So home is about discussing housing issues, and communities."

Among the more than 37,000 participants from some 182 countries making their voices heard, is Mishka, a young researcher from Mongolia.

She told UN News about her expectations: "I'm expecting to share my voice to make cities better. Also, I get to know how other countries making progress at their cities."

She added: "I would like to say that we are collaborating to live a better life and make this place better. And every one of you is really important for this journey whether you are a woman, a man, an elder and a child."

The Forum will continue until Friday, 8 November. UN News is on location in Cairo covering all the action.