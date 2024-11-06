Morocco: World Urban Forum - Morocco's Housing Secretary of State Holds Talks With Malian Peer

Cairo — Secretary of State to the Minister of National Land Planning, Urban Development, Housing and City Policy, in charge of Housing Adib Benbrahim held talks in Cairo on Tuesday with Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Lands, Regional Planning and Population of the Republic of Mali Imirane Abdoulaye Touré, on the sidelines of the 12th World Urban Forum.

On this occasion, Touré stated that discussions focused in particular on ways to boost relations between the two countries in fields of housing and urban planning. He praised Morocco's extensive experience in various fields, including access to housing and the fight against substandard housing.

The minister underlined to MAP his country's willingness to "benefit from Morocco's rich experience in this field, with a view to overcoming the limitations we are currently facing in Mali," expressing his heartfelt thanks to the Kingdom of Morocco for its constant and ongoing support to the Republic of Mali.

Initiated by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the 12th World Urban Forum kicked off in Cairo on Monday, with the participation of representatives from over 180 countries, including Morocco.

The Forum, held until November 8, is United Nations' major conference on sustainable urban development, bringing together representatives of governments, the private sector and civil society organizations to exchange ideas and examine innovative solutions to bolster urban development efforts.