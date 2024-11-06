South Africa: 'Young Leaders No Longer Waiting For Seats But Creating Their Own' - Climate Leader at Earthshot

Prince William was a panelist at the inaugural Earthshot Prize in Cape Town, South Africa, alongside Earthshot Prize Trustee Tokunbuh Ishmael and young climate leader A'aron John. Wanjira Mathai, a member of the Earthshot Prize Council, moderated the panel discussion.

Cape Town — Despite Africa contributing minimally to global emissions and global warming, this continent is most susceptible to the consequences of climate change. However, African innovators are rising to these challenges, creating green jobs, addressing environmental and health concerns, and improving livelihoods for millions.

In recognition of its significant role in advancing climate action and addressing some of the world's most difficult environmental challenges, Africa was selected as the fourth continent to host this high-profile Earthshot Prize event.

John is a global leader in public sector innovation and urban resilience. He founded The African Narrative on Climate Change (Centre for Climate Action, Innovation and Engagement) where he advocates for global climate action.

"The word for the week is buzz," said John.

"We're buzzed - buzzed with enthusiasm, hope, and innovation. I've heard a lot of young people say they want to be invited in, but here, you'll see that many are building their own tables and even the rooms those tables sit in. We're moving beyond asking for a seat at someone else's table and creating the spaces we need ourselves."

"The same kind of innovation and audacity can now be seen across institutions and boards," said John, "You can see that there is a shift in the way we are planning. You can see a shift in what kinds of economic models are being put together."

Between 2020 and 2023, John worked with a group of young individuals to implement a Broad Professional Programme in Nigeria which saved about 200,000 lives.

"None of us were above the age of 35," he said. "A lot of people said it couldn't be done, but we did it."

If no one wants to steal your idea, it probably isn't worth it

John said that young people are uniquely positioned: "We are too young to realize what fear is, and too old to sit on our hands simply. Young people are often viewed as innovators, but they can also be gatekeepers, limiting opportunities and ideas, just like older generations. But it's their audacity that will allow us to do better."

The African Narrative on Climate Change founder was reminded by a mentor: "If no one wants to steal your idea, it probably isn't worth it. So maybe expose your idea and see who wants to steal it, who in 10 years wants to adopt your idea, and that's how we scale."

Empowering Young People to Drive Social Change

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, said that when he founded the Earthshot Prize, it was about finding solutions and scaling them as quickly as possible to make an impact. "It was also meant to counter the despair and desperation surrounding the environment, providing young people with hope and a platform to channel their urgent optimism into delivering solutions," the Prince said.

"I feel that the Earthshot Prize is their prize, as it is all of our prizes," he said. "They are the ones who will bring change; they can take the platform of the prize and direct it where they believe it will be most beneficial, seeing it as something they own that provides a better future for themselves and their families."

We simply need to get more of them

The Prince described the Earthshot Prize initiative as a collective platform he wants people to own.

"For example, 120 young people from 38 countries are coming out here this week. It's a phenomenal achievement… As I sat down with all of them in one of the rooms, I was blown away by their breadth of knowledge, energy, and ideas," he said.

The Prince of Wales expressed the importance of amplifying the voices of youth. "We simply need to get more of them," he said. "This is what the Earthshot Prize is about - giving them that platform. We have over 2,000 nominations for each spot this week, which shows there is great demand for young people's voices to be heard."

Nurturing the Next Generation of Innovators

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that Africa has 60% of the world's best solar potential, yet financing remains scarce. The continent is still developing its solar resources, which can help reduce emissions and make electricity more accessible. Approximately 760 million people today lack electricity, while at least three billion live without reliable electricity.

Solar power offers Africa a unique opportunity to deliver affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity to a significant portion of its population, especially to rural and remote areas with limited access to the grid. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), solar energy can help reduce Africa's dependence on fossil fuels, which account for 79% of electricity generation, while addressing greenhouse gas emissions and climate change concerns.

Tokunboh Ishmael an impact and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investor said that the "Earthshot platform shines a light beyond just the prize itself; the prize is merely the tip of the iceberg. For many of the innovators here - the finalists and young leaders alike - most are running enterprises in what we in finance call the 'valley of death,'" she said. "They're part of what we call the missing middle."

Ishmael said many innovators "don't get access to finance, largely because they're not seen". She commended the Earthshot platform for making it possible for these innovators to gain visibility and valuable connections.

"But it goes beyond money," she said, explaining that they also gain access to talent, mentorship, and an extensive network. "One of the youth leaders told me that they felt like they had found a family. So it's not just about money."

Earthshot platform is more than just funding, it's about 'being seen, funded, mentored, networked, and becoming part of a family'

She said that, for many founders, the journey can be lonely, especially as they work in remote areas and are closely connected to the problems they aim to solve.

"Many of them are in villages, creating solutions," said Ishmael. "But then to be able to meet up with others that are seeing the same kind of problems and coming up with solutions to collaborate is excellent." She said the Earthshot platform is more than just funding, it's about "being seen, funded, mentored, networked, and becoming part of a family."

The prize is about visibility, but it is also about scale, said Prince William.

"We work very hard on making sure we have an all-serving and capable platform when visitors are needed. But also, we're like, what more can we do? We're not just a prize here. Let's look at the scale and the impact," he said. "One of the things we've heard a lot from young people is, I have a solution, but I don't know how to scale it. I don't know where to go. And I've heard a lot of investors, a lot of business out there saying, I have a lot of money, but I don't know where to put it."

"We came up with the idea of Launchpad, which acts as a platform for matching founders with solutions and vice versa," said Prince William.

"Collaboration is the key," he said, "If you put it all together in one big melting pot, then it will start on fire." Through this initiative, he said, "real brains, real initiatives, and real solutions" will be brought together coherently to progress.

Why Africa's Future is Full of Promise

Founder of the African Narrative on Climate Change John believes that the continent's potential is a combination of many things.

"Resilience, one. Not the resilience where you just bounce back, but where you bounce back better. We've seen Africa and Africans bounce back stronger from shocks and stress - we saw it with COVID, and we'll see it with climate," he said. "Second is culture. This is the birthplace of innovation. We can see a lot of innovation coming up. And last but not least, I think for us in Africa, we just don't want to fight, we want to succeed, and have fun while doing it."

"It's not just about solving climate change, but also about having fun while changing systems, changing lifestyles, and affecting the planet in a way we've never seen before. It's resilience, it's culture, and it's finesse," he said.

"In Africa, we're not shackled by legacy... We didn't have those investments that had everyone having the electric grid, so there's an opportunity,.. because many people don't have access to the grid, so the opportunity for off-grid access to solve problems," said Ishmael.

"Again, we're not shackled by technology systems, which is why when you saw the mobile revolution, much of that started here in Africa, because we needed to have systems that didn't require people to have phones in their homes before they could transact. So you have the mobile revolution and the payment revolution. And again, as we're looking at AI, we look to leapfrog, because we can use that to change the lack of access to education, lack of access to finance."

"So for me, on the continent, we're just excited about the opportunity to leapfrog, because our youth have so much hope and confidence," said Ishmael. "Like John said, they're creating new tables. They're not waiting to be given a voice at the table."

"I'm particularly proud and happy because the media generally portrays young people demonstrating in Africa and burning things up. Here they're burning things up and developing new ways to innovate. I am thrilled for them to have access to the EarthShot platform, the funding and investors, and an opportunity to scale," she said. "It is the time for Africa, and we are here."

The continent possesses everything that the world needs right now

"I have been fortunate enough over the years to get to know Africa, and what an amazing continent it is," said Prince William. "The breadth of diversity, not only in people, culture, but also landscape, has been quite a learning experience.

"The continent possesses everything that the world needs right now to understand both the solutions to the problems it faces, as well as the difficulties it faces, from the deserts in the dry north to the floods in the rainforest in the middle," said the Prince. "You've got everything on the continent."

"I had the opportunity to meet some of the best young minds and find the best solutions yesterday, and I have hope and optimism that these young people can change the future. We need to invest in them as we do in Mother Nature," said Prince William.