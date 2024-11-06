African Innovators Poised to Heal the Planet and Drive Local Economies, Says Wanjira Mathai

Prince William was a panelist at the inaugural Earthshot Prize in Cape Town, South Africa, alongside Earthshot Prize Trustee Tokunbuh Ishmael and young climate leader A'aron John. Wanjira Mathai, a member of the Earthshot Prize Council, moderated the panel discussion.

The second day of the Earthshot Prize event was marked by discussions surrounding African innovation, the next generation of changemakers, and giving nature a voice. Climate solutions are already being developed by African innovators to create green jobs, improve environmental and health conditions, and enhance millions' livelihoods.

Keynote speaker Wanjira Mathai said: "We are gathering to recognize African innovators who have developed scalable innovations that will not only heal our planet but also foster local jobs and safeguard the health of our communities." Mathai is Managing Director for African Global Partnerships at the World Resources Institute and Africa Advisor to the Bezos Earth Fund. She is also a proud member of the Earthshort Prize Council.

"Since 2020, the prize has spotlighted the most talented innovators and has been a beacon of hope igniting a movement towards a more sustainable and livable future," she said.

"Now that we are embarking on this journey together, let us take a moment to consider what the African continent has to offer."

The 2024 Earthshot finalists represent 15 countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Ecuador, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Nepal, and the United States. A total of five categories, or Earthshots, will be awarded to the winner: protecting and restoring nature, reducing waste, reviving our oceans, building a waste-free world, and repairing climate change. This is the first time the Earthshot Prize prestigious event will be held in Africa and South Africa.

"Now in recent years, low- and middle-income countries have faced unprecedented challenges, particularly in the wake of a confluence of crises - a debt crisis, climate change, and we can't forget COVID-19," said Mathai.

"But by cultivating partnerships and relationships that are both socially and economically sustainable and transformative, we have forged and continue to forge a future where everyone thrives. The road ahead for Africa's vibrant ecosystem of innovators demands a dynamic ecosystem of support, one that also sparks innovative transformation, inclusive transformation, especially for the most vulnerable among us."

Mathai said that she was inspired by the remarkable African innovators that she came across. "Across every single domain - politics, technology, arts and culture, science, you name it -Africans are stepping up and taking on crucial, catalytic leadership roles in every sector today," said Mathai. "And right here at the Earthshot Prize, we are spotlighting and showcasing the best of them."

"The vast majority of African innovators just don't have a crisis. Those out there are subjected to a mindset that exists, a mindset that continues to stifle, and one that we have got to address every day."

She said that Africa is often portrayed as a continent marked by poverty and untapped potential.

"It is this limited view that often imposes a tyranny of low expectations," she said.

Mathai said that this narrative undermines the incredible dynamism and innovation of Africa and is detrimental because it puts the focus on the future rather than the present of Africa. "This would make Africa a consumer rather than a producer, instead of a hub of solutions as we see it," she said.

For African innovators to thrive, we must embrace a more empowering narrative that recognizes our innovators' contributions today, not tomorrow, said Mathai, adding that this shift in perspective is not only vital for Africa, it's crucial for the world. She said that we need a narrative that champions the limitless possibilities and the tangible opportunities this continent offers.

"As challenging as they may seem today, we have got to engage in that hard work," she said. "That is the great work we all have to do to create the life we dream of, the life we want to see. And our youth expect nothing less from us. They embody hope, they embody innovation, and they are rising above outdated perceptions, defining success on their own terms."

"Youth across Africa are telling us: go away with those old perceptions."

"They are telling us: away with those old perceptions. We stand at a crossroads, where our choices will echo across generations," Mathai said. "Instead, let's embrace a radical shift call for higher expectations where hope can flourish. We all possess a unique opportunity to lead this transformation by nurturing authentic partnerships and unleashing creativity across all sectors."

"This is a renaissance of ideas, elevating life and inspiring future generations. All of us, as leaders, hold the keys to that bright future, where the world and Africa come together and forge paths to shared success. The great son of this great soil, Tata Nelson Mandela, wisely said "It always seems impossible until it's done," she said.

Following her keynote address, Mathai spoke with allAfrica's Melody Chironda about climate and economic vulnerability.

A great deal of potential lies within its solar potential, young workforce, critical minerals, and genuine partnerships and investments in local, green manufacturing.

With your expertise in climate and conflict, how can Africa's challenges and strengths shape global climate change?

Africa's unique challenges with respect to climate are not unique to Africa. There are extreme climate events across the world. What's unique to Africa is the impact they have on us. We are disproportionately affected by just about every climate event, mainly because of the vulnerability that comes with economic disadvantage.

We are facing multiple crises. The debt crisis, the climate crisis, and the impacts of COVID continue to reverberate. This policy crisis has really stretched Africa's ability and resources to address climate events. We've seen floods and droughts, sometimes occurring simultaneously, like in Nigeria, which puts a lot of pressure on Africa's resources.

But the real opportunities that lie ahead are the reality that Africa remains a hub of solutions for the climate if we really get the genuine partnerships to unleash the opportunities present today. Africa sits on 60% of the best solar potential in the world. The opportunity to ignite industrial growth and bring the Nairobi Declaration from the African Climate Summit to life is real. But that requires real resources to unleash the potential of that solar power. Of all the solar investments made in the world, only 2% make it to Africa. That's not good enough, and that would require massive change.

We also have the huge advantage of the fastest and youngest workforce in the world, the fastest growing and youngest workforce in the world. That's huge. Our youth are a massive opportunity for economic growth.

And of course, the renewable energy sector requires certain critical minerals, many of which are found on the African continent. Even as we face multiple challenges, the opportunities far outweigh them if we have the partnerships and investments needed to unlock them.

How can we encourage youth to act as agents of change, given Africa's young population and central role in future climate action?

The African youth I see are agents of change already. They're demanding excellence from every sector in our countries. They're demanding that we hold our governments accountable. They're demanding more prudent use of resources. What we need is focused investment in economic growth, investment in an inclusive transformation where resources are shared and invested for the benefit of the people.

Do you think local solutions can alleviate this cycle of conflict in African communities due to climate change?

One of the biggest crises we face is that nature is the source of everything we need to survive. Climate affecting nature, especially our rivers and water, and food production, since a lot of our agriculture is rain-based, results in tension. Prices are higher for food, and we don't have water in some places. This leads to conflict. When there is resource scarcity, conflict often ensues - conflict for watering holes, for food, and when people can't afford food because prices are so high. We have a crisis that largely affects the most vulnerable. And when the most vulnerable are affected, there will often be a crisis.

In light of COP29, what should Africa do?

Africa's focus on the solutions we offer and the opportunity to expand our economies will be our biggest hope. We cannot continue to rely on a consumption economy. We've got to become producers. We need to localize manufacturing and industry, especially for the resources we produce. In the climate era, where carbon is a massive problem, we must manufacture locally with green energy. Africa offers some of the best opportunities for low-carbon green manufacturing. That needs to be at the center of climate discussions today. What partnerships are needed to unlock those opportunities so we can localize manufacturing and not continue to export carbon-intensive raw materials?