Liberia President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has suspended three senior officials of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) with immediate effect following serious allegations of financial misconduct.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Executive Director, Patrick Worzie, Deputy Executive Director for Operations, Richard Hoff, and the Deputy Executive Director for Administration, AJ Armah Karneh, were suspended.

The Executive Mansion, in a press release dated Thursday, October 31, 2024, under the signature of Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana, Presidential Press Secretary, said that the suspensions take immediate effect and will remain in place without pay, pending a thorough investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

The report submitted to the Office of the President detailed questionable financial transactions involving these officials and others within the LRRRC.

The President has further instructed that all affected personnel surrender government and LRRRC assets to the Commission's Human Resource Director, who shall act immediately.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission is directed to initiate a full investigation into the allegations. The suspended officials must cooperate with the LACC to ensure a swift and transparent investigation.

President Boakai remains dedicated to ensuring ethical governance and accountability and promoting transparency in all government institutions.

Meanwhile, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has appointed Mr. Jackson J. Paye as Officer in Charge (OIC) and Mr. Joseph Boye Cooper as Interim Deputy Director for Operations at the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC).

The new appointed interim leadership is entrusted with managing the operations of the LRRRC during the transitional period. The mandate of the LRRRC includes, ensuring the Institution's stability and functionality, addressing the need of refugees and repatriated individual and maintaining the Commission's critical services to the publication.

In additionally, the interim leadership is expected to work closely with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission to support investigation into recent administrative matters.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai emphasized that the interim leadership must exemplify the highest standards of ethical conduct reflecting the Government's dedication to restoring trust of the public and fostering a culture of integrity across institution of public.

President Boakai urged the new interim management team to navigate this period with diligence, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to the best of the nation's interest.

President Boakai at the same time, called on all appointed officials to uphold diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in their service to the country.

