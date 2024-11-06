Africa: Voices From the Margins - Small-Scale Fishers Demand Rights, Recognition At COP16

Cali, Columbia & Delhi — Small-scale fishers play a fundamental role in feeding people--they use sustainable methods of catching and processing fish products and are a significant force in the employment and livelihoods of millions of people internationally--yet, until now, they have been excluded from climate and biodiversity conferences.

For the first time at COP 16, which closed in Cali, Colombia, on November 1, fishworkers, the most vulnerable small-scale fishers communicated that they seek active participation in decision-making processes that affect the oceans. It seems their message was heard because before the negotiations were suspended, parties adopted a historic decision to open the door for Indigenous Peoples and local communities to influence the global plan to halt the destruction of biodiversity.

Small-scale fisheries provide essential employment and sustenance across the globe, as highlighted in the Illuminating Hidden Harvests: The Contributions of Small-Scale Fisheries to Sustainable Development report (2023). Based on data from 78 national household surveys, around 60.2 million people were employed part- or full-time along the small-scale fishing value chain in 2016, representing nearly 90 percent of all global employment in the industry.

Of these, 27.5 million worked directly in harvesting, with 14.6 million engaged in inland and 12.9 million in marine fisheries. Women play a central role in small-scale fisheries, making up 35 percent of the workforce (around 20.9 million) and almost half (49.8 percent) of those in post-harvest roles.

This sector supports 113 million workers, who, along with their 378.7 million household members, make up a community of 491.7 million people reliant on these fisheries. Together, they represent 6.6 percent of the world's population and 13.2 percent of those living in the 45 least developed countries. Despite the scale of their contributions, small-scale fishworkers remain among the most vulnerable populations.

These communities face entrenched poverty and social hardships, exacerbated by multiple challenges.

Environmental shifts--such as changing ecological cycles, biodiversity loss, fish diseases, and habitat degradation--disrupt their resources and directly impact their livelihoods. Economic pressures, including the modernization of fisheries, Blue Economy infrastructure projects, and port construction, threaten to marginalize these communities further.

Minfer Pervez, a Colombian fishworker speaking at a press conference in Cali, put it succinctly:

"I represent small-scale fishers. We face displacement and violations of our rights--the right to dignified work, access to social security, health services, and economic resources to strengthen small-scale fishing communities. We are also exploited due to pollution and hydrocarbons in the sea. Today, we call for a unified government position that includes us in decision-making and participation because we are key to conservation efforts."

And it was clear these issues were faced by small-scale fishers around the globe.

A fish worker from Madina, Colombia, said the threats faced were often from mining and similar industries.

"The main threat we face is the proliferation of extractive industries, which intrude into our areas and damage the coastal system. This jeopardizes the productivity of fisher people and threatens food security. Governance must be returned to and entrusted to small-scale fishers and communities."

Alfonso Simon from Panama added that declarations were often imposed upon them without their involvement or consent.

When asked about human rights in the context of small-scale representatives, a fisher from Panama who identified herself as Marta explained: "Our rights are violated when decisions are made without prior consultation or citizenship recognition. We are forcefully displaced, and when our families migrate from fishing areas, we lose not only our physical space but also our cultural identity, customs, and future. Denying us access to the sea and the right to fish, which is our ancestral practice, undermines both our food security and that of others (who do not fish). We feel vulnerable because decisions are made without considering the voices of our people. Small-scale fishers must be part of decision-making processes."

On society, conservation, and development, Zoila Bustamante from Chile said, "Representing a geographical point on Earth, we must be heard. We are not only representing this region but also millions of small-scale fishers globally. We feed you, and it is important for you to listen to us. We represent several countries, and goal 23, which pertains to artisanal fishing, is being addressed. We want to be involved in drafting policies and decisions about us, not have others speak on our behalf."

German Hernander from Honduras, speaking for 2 million fisher people, explained, "We are well organized and want our voices heard at the UN and other global platforms. We don't want others speaking for us because we know our territories best and are better equipped to take part in global events and activities."

Small-scale fishers are key to conservation, Eduardo Mercado from Panama said.

"We represent fisher people around the world and use ancestral fishing methods, including nets that do not damage the environment. We avoid fishing species that are reproducing and only fish for what we eat. Sadly, small-scale fishing is coming to an end."

Aaron Chacon from Costa Rica added, "As artisanal fishermen, I believe we are here to pass the torch to the next generation. The future of artisanal fishing lies with young people, and this is an opportunity for us to preserve our culture and protect it for future generations."

Libia Arcinieges from Colombia explained that this went beyond the seas.

"On behalf of fishworkers, we call on governments to respect and return our fishing territories. This is vital for the sustainability of water bodies and food sovereignty. Rivers and lagoons feed the world, and continental territories support 500 million people."

Despite the acknowledgement of huge challenges, there was also an understanding that COP16 had opened doors.

"We must celebrate COP 16 because, for the first time, we have a platform to raise our voices. Conservation begins in rural territories. Real conservation is done by people, and it is necessary to guarantee food security. We must ensure good species management and work towards the 2030 goals. We deserve the proper treatment for our efforts in achieving these goals. Conservation cannot coexist with hunger," said Luis Perez from Colombia.

This was crucial because Indigenous people and small-scale fishers look after the earth; their practices are sustainable.

"Conservation is the result of nature's use and management by Indigenous people and small-scale fishers. It is not something that comes after the fact but is embedded in our practices. Problems cannot be solved by megaprojects. Evidence shows that the best conservation is done at the local level, and it is managed by Indigenous and local communities. We must not shy away from discussing this. We have a strong relationship with our territories, and our governance capacities lead to real conservation results," Albert Chan from Mexico's Maya Community said.

The fishworkers were emphatic--their representation may have been ignored until now, but they would continue to ensure their voices were heard. Their voices at COP16 underscore the determination of small-scale fishworkers worldwide to claim their place in global decision-making forums--a place where they have historically been absent, despite their role as the ocean's frontline stewards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Oceans Africa Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Through their collective call for active participation, respect for territorial rights, and recognition of their contribution to sustainable fisheries, they have highlighted the urgent need for inclusive and equitable governance of ocean resources.

The conference ended with the saying, 'Artisanal fishing is here to stay, and from now on, we will participate in all events, one way or another!'

The voices at COP 16 underscore the determination of small-scale fishworkers worldwide to claim their place in global decision-making forums--a place where they have historically been absent, despite their role as the ocean's frontline stewards. Through their collective call for active participation, respect for territorial rights, and recognition of their contribution to sustainable fisheries, they have spotlighted the urgent need for inclusive and equitable governance of ocean resources.

As the world confronts the intersecting crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and food insecurity, it is clear that the sustainable practices and ancestral knowledge held by small-scale fishers and Indigenous communities are indispensable to conservation and global food security.

Their call is not just for policy inclusion but for a fundamental shift that respects their lived realities, cultural heritage, and essential role in preserving marine ecosystems. With this historic milestone, small-scale fishers have opened a new chapter of advocacy that seeks not only acknowledgment but also partnership in building a sustainable and resilient future for the oceans and the communities that depend on them.

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

IPS UN Bureau, IPS UN Bureau Report, Cali, Columbia, COP16,