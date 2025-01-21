South Africa: Government Increases Fish Allocation By 36 Percent

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has announced a 36% increase in the allocation of certain key fish species.

This allocation marks a significant step towards empowering small-scale fishers, strengthening local economies and driving sustainable growth in South Africa's fishing communities.

"This 36% increase in fish allocations for own use is about improving livelihoods, empowering fishing communities, and stimulating economic activity in our coastal regions.

"By supporting small-scale fishers, we're ensuring that they become central players in driving local development and sustainability," the Minister said on Tuesday.

He said the increased allocations form part of a broader strategy to promote inclusive economic growth and job creation while preserving South Africa's rich marine biodiversity.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is working to reinvigorate coastal harbours as hubs of economic activity and it wants to help uplift small-scale fishers so that they can fully capitalise on these expanded opportunities.

"This initiative reaffirms the government's dedication to addressing socio-economic obstacles in coastal areas while ensuring the sustainable use of marine resources for future generations," the department said.