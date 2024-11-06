Nigeria: Two Die, Many Injured in Imo Market Bomb Explosion

Owerri — The reccurring incidents of violence and killings in Imo State Tuesday took a different dimension as an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated at Orlu International Market in Imo State claiming two lives and injuring several others.

The explosion instigated chaos and confusion as shocked shoppers took to their heels, while many got injured in the ensuing confusion.

A witness who spoke to THISDAY said: "We were at the market when we heard an explosion. There was confusion everywhere as people ran for their lives. Some persons were killed in the explosion."

Imo Police spokesman, Henry Okoye, confirmed that the incident claimed two lives

"It was an IED that exploded," he said. "The Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has deployed Anti-Bomb operatives to the scene.

"Two persons who incidentally were the hoodlums were killed in the process of setting up an IED and in the process, it exploded."

Okoye appealed for calm, saying, "We have deployed operatives to the area. No cause for alarm. We ask all Imolites to report suspicious activities in their areas and remain vigilant."