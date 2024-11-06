Nigeria: Abuja Demolition - Displaced Residents Warn FCT Minister Against Selling Land

The affected residents, whose properties were demolished in October, claimed that Mr Wike had authorised the sale of the land for N30 billion despite an ongoing court case over its ownership.

Displaced residents whose houses were recently demolished in Sabon Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have warned potential buyers against buying their now stripped land being allegedly put up for sale unlawfully.

The affected residents, whose properties were demolished by in October, claimed that Mr Wike had authorised the sale of the land for N30 billion despite an ongoing court case over its ownership.

Addressing journalists on the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, the victims, through their lawyer, Kalu Kalu, advised Nigerians to avoid purchasing the property.

They presented documentats, which they claimed affirmed their lawful ownership, including allocation records and receipts for statutory payments.

They cautioned that any acquisition of the land would be in violation of the law and subject to the risks associated with a contentious property dispute.

"This land was legally allocated to us, and all required statutory fees were paid," Mr Kalu said.

"Any purchase would be at the buyer's own risk since the matter is currently pending at the FCT High Court, under case number CV/4593/2024."

Mr Kalu also claimed that a private company, reportedly controlled by foreign directors, is being used to sell the land for N30 billion.

Plan for peaceful protest

According to Mr Kalu, his clients, who he said include over 100 families displaced by the demolition, plan to hold peaceful protests in Abuja to draw attention to their plight and urge President Bola Tinubu to intervene.

Mr Kalu noted that his clients directed him to formally notify the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the State Security Services (SSS) to prevent interference by unauthorised groups during the protests.

In an address, Mr Kalu accused the FCT minister of neglecting due process and favouring foreign interests over Nigerian citizens who had invested "billions of naira" in developing the estate.

He pointed to specific documents signed by J. Khadija, the Coordinator of Urban and Regional Planning,which confirmed the original allocation to the plaintiffs.

He further revealed that his clients had been approached by intermediaries, offering them the chance to repurchase the property at a vastly inflated price of N30 billion, a price they argue is a deliberate barrier to reclaiming their land.

The lawyer also alleged that internal pressure on officials might be at play, noting that four senior directors in the FCT land department had resigned since the Minister's appointment.

"These abrupt resignations raise questions about what may be happening behind the scenes," he said.

Mr Kalu implored the media to investigate the claims and spotlight the alleged favouritism and irregularities.

"Our evidence is available," he added. "We encourage investigative reporting to uncover the truth and hold officials accountable."

PREMIUM TIMES reached out to the FCT Administration's Director of Information, Hamza Sule, by phone on Tuesday for comments. Despite several attempts, he did not answer the calls.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Home Builders Association of Nigeria (HBAN) accused Mr Wike of unlawfully demolishing over 100 homes in Sabon Lugbe.

The developers stated that the demolition has displaced hundreds of residents, resulting in financial losses exceeding N200 billion.

The developers also claimed that the day after the demolitions, the FCTA offered the disputed land to Radcom Nigeria Limited.

He urged President Tinubu to act swiftly by restraining or replacing the Minister if necessary, to prevent unrest in the FCT.

