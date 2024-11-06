Nigeria: Education System to Be 80% Practical - Minister

5 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Addressing frequent strikes in tertiary institutions, Mr Alausa assured unions of a 'new beginning', pledging a supportive environment to prevent prolonged school closures due to labour actions.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has announced that the country's education system will shift to an 80 per cent practical and 20 per cent theoretical model.

Speaking at his inaugural press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, Mr Alausa said practical education would help address unemployment by preparing students with skills directly relevant to the job market.

Mr Alausa said the government plans to collaborate with the private sector to train students and help them realise their potential.

Farming for universities

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the the minister also noted that universities of agriculture will be supported to implement mechanised farming to improve food security.

INVESTIGATION: Poverty, shambolic education system keeping children out of school in Niger State

He said: "We will focus on technical and vocational education (TVET), using federal technical colleges and national entrepreneurship institutions to create practical opportunities for students.

"All specialised universities will be required to have mechanised farms, and we will provide financial incentives to support this".

On strikes

Addressing frequent strikes in tertiary institutions, Mr Alausa assured unions of a 'new beginning', pledging a supportive environment to prevent prolonged school closures due to labour actions.

"This is a new beginning for ASUU, NASU, SSANU, ASUP, COEASU, and others," he said,

He urged the unions to give the government a chance to meet its commitments under President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Alausa also promised to modernise the education system to meet 21st-century demands, with a focus on STEM and medical sciences to bolster workforce development

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.