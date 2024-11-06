Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance - I Was Not Aware of Minors' Arrest Until They Were Arraigned - Governor Yusuf

6 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Tuesday said that he was not aware of the arrest of dozens of minors for protesting until they were arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mr Yusuf made this known at the Muhammadu Buhari Special Hospital, where a team of medical professionals were designated to assess the physical and mental health of the 76 released minors.

"On learning of the matter, I promptly directed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to take charge of the case," he said.

Mr Yusuf expressed his appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, acknowledging his compassionate gesture towards the children.

"I also extend my gratitude to everyone involved in ensuring the minors' safe return.

"I also commend the parents for their fervent prayers and demonstrated maturity throughout this challenging period, both during and after the release of the affected minors.

"Their composure and resilience are truly admirable," he said.

Mr Yusuf assured that his administration would do everything humanly possible to reunite the children with their parents and provide them with essential support to engage in small-scale businesses.

He also emphasised the importance of education, ensuring the children return to school to contribute to the state's development.

Mr Yusuf said that the state government would take steps to reintegrate the minors who were arrested in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protest.

"I will ensure that these children get a second chance at a normal life by enrolling them in local schools and providing opportunities for rehabilitation and personal growth.

"This thoughtful approach acknowledges that their actions, although regrettable, shouldn't define their future," he said.

