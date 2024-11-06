Nigeria: 14.3m People in Nigeria Are Drug Users - Official

Director of public health at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Chukwuma Anyaike, has asserted that Nigeria has an epidemic drug use problem at a prevalence of 14.4 per cent.

This translates to 14.3 million people between 15 and 64 years old who use drugs.

Anyaike stated this yesterday at a one-day media sensitisation workshop in Abuja themed: "Understanding Public Health Approach to Drug Control: The Need for a Public Health-centered Legal Framework."

The Department of Public Health in Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare organised the workshop in collaboration with Youthrise Nigeria.

He said that 3 million of these people are living with drug use disorder, adding that one in four of every drug user is a female, amounting to 3.5 million females who use drugs.

Dr Anyaike further stated that more than 40 per cent of people considered high-risk drug users are desiring treatment but unable to access it.

Speaking at the workshop, a consultant with YouthRise Nigeria, Pharm Nonso Maduka, presented the necessity of a comprehensive public health response to drug use.

He emphasised the evolving challenge of Nigeria transitioning from a drug transit nation to a significant consumer, detailing the health risks, including infections from needle reuse.

He also championed opioid substitution therapy as a vital harm-reduction strategy.

Maduka also addressed the stigma and discrimination that hinder treatment efforts, as well as the lack of comprehensive drug legislation in Nigeria. He called for a shift in narrative and policy to create an environment conducive to effective health interventions.

Executive director of YouthRise, Oluwafesayo Alao, emphasised the importance of equipping media representatives with the knowledge to support compassionate and effective drug policies.

He expressed optimism that media advocacy would be a powerful catalyst for change in the national approach to substance use.