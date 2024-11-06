South Africa: Deputy President Mashatile to Attend Earthshot Prize Awards

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to attend the 4th Annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, this evening, in Cape Town.

The Deputy President will be attending Wednesday's ceremony at the invitation of Britain's Prince William and on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This marks the first time the event will be held in South Africa.

Started by Prince William in 2020, the prize supports sustainable, eco-friendly projects from around the world. Five winners each receive £ 1 million.

According to the Deputy President's Office, the prize is the most prestigious global prize for the environment in history, despite only being in its fourth year.

"Since then, the significant work that Earthshot has done by scaling ingenious solutions to the most pressing challenges facing the world, such as climate change, waste management, cleaning our air, saving our oceans, and saving and restoring nature is remarkable and aligned with South Africa's priorities towards climate action, environmental protection and restoration, and cleaning the environment," the Deputy President said.

Every year, the organisers search the globe for game-changing innovations that will help repair the planet and award the winners of the best five solutions with money to scale their work.

The initiative exists to discover, spotlight and help grow innovative solutions that are working to repair and regenerate our planet.

Last year, Earthshot welcomed its first South African finalist, ABALOBI, whose technology is making it easier for small fishing communities to monitor fish populations, improve market access, and recognise these communities as stewards of oceans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is of particular importance that the focus of the Earthshot Prize Awards is on the impact of climate change on Africa and the innovative solutions found on the African continent to mitigate the impact of climate change and environmental degradation."

Meanwhile, the Deputy President said it was an "honour" to welcome the Prince of Wales to South Africa, highlighting the unique relationship the Royal Family has with the country.

"The Prince of Wales continues to show his steadfast support and commitment to campaigning for the environment and advocating for the protection of our planet. These prestigious awards play a critical role in supporting and celebrating small enterprises that make a huge difference," the Deputy President added.

President Ramaphosa met with Prince William in Cape Town on Tuesday.