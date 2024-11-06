South Africa: Lebombo Border Temporarily Closed Due to Safety Concerns

Due to security incidents and in the interest of public safety, the Lebombo port of entry has been temporarily closed until further notice.

This as the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, has received reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side of the port.

"Due to these security incidents and in the interest of public safety, the port has been temporarily closed until further notice. This decision was made to ensure the safety of all cross-border transporters, travellers, traders and officials operating at the port.

"The BMA is coordinating closely with Mozambican authorities and South African law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation and work towards reopening the port as soon as it is safe to do so," said the BMA in a statement on Tuesday night.

The Commissioner advised all stakeholders to suspend travel through the Lebombo port until further notice.

"Alternative routes to Mozambique must be used where feasible at the moment until the situation has stabilised," Masiapato said.

He said South African officials are on the ground providing assistance to seven officials from the Mozambican side who have requested refuge on the South African side for safety and protection.

"The BMA and its counterparts are working urgently to address the situation, and we are appreciating the cooperation we are receiving at the moment," he said.

The BMA and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) will continue to provide updates through official channels and notify stakeholders as soon as the port is deemed safe for reopening.