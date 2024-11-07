Mozambique: Tensions Grow in Mozambique As Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters

Mozambican police fired tear gas at hundreds of opposition supporters on Thursday in the capital, Maputo, marking the largest protest yet against last month's disputed election results.

Protesters clashed with security forces, who had deployed heavily along the main highway into Maputo, witnesses reported.

People streamed into the city on foot, while groups elsewhere burned tyres and blocked roads.

The police response with tear gas heightened concerns about escalating violence, as more than a dozen people have already died in the ongoing protests against the election outcome, RFI's correspondent in Maputo reported.

"The police are using tear gas against the people, shooting anyway," shouted one protester. Another cried: "In Cabo Delgado, there is a real war, and they're throwing gas. If you want war, come with your hands. Let's fight because this is war."

Potential 'bloodbath'

Activist Quitéria Guirengane, a member of the Geracao 18 de Marco movement, urged the government to apologise to the people of Mozambique, calling for "reconciliation and the restoration of the truth" to prevent what she warned could become a "bloodbath".

Guirengane argued that people were not taking to the streets merely due to opposition leader Venancio Mondlane's call for protests, but rather because they had "awakened from the deep sleep of authoritarianism".

The Mozambique Bar Association also cautioned that conditions for a "bloodbath" were present, as security forces maintained a strong presence across the capital.

'Crucial moment'

Mondlane, 50, who had encouraged the protests, told the French news agency AFP that Mozambique was at a "crucial moment".

"I feel that there is a revolutionary atmosphere that shows that we are on the verge of a unique historical and political transition in the country," said Mondlane, who is currently outside Mozambique and cited safety concerns as the reason for not attending the protests.

A former radio presenter, Mondlane was runner-up in the election, officially receiving 20 percent of the vote. The ruling Frelimo's candidate, Daniel Chapo, was declared the winner with 71 percent.

However, Mondlane disputes the results, insisting that he won.

"Our first objective is certainly the restoration of electoral truth," he said on Wednesday. "We want the popular will expressed at the polls on 9 October to be restored."

He described his efforts as a "national" and "historical" struggle, adding: "People have realised that it wasn't possible to bring profound change in Mozambique without taking risks. Now they have to free themselves."

Post-electoral violence

Human rights groups report that at least 18 people have died in police crackdowns on protests since the 9 October election, which secured Frelimo's five-decade rule over Mozambique.

The Centre for Democracy and Human Rights, a local NGO, claimed the death toll could be as high as 24.

On Tuesday, Mozambique's Constitutional Council ordered the electoral commission to clarify voting discrepancies in the presidential, legislative, and provincial elections within 72 hours, according to a letter seen by news agencies.

The electoral commission's spokesperson has not responded to requests for comment.

Regional impact

South Africa temporarily closed its main border crossing with Mozambique on Wednesday, citing safety concerns as the protests escalated.

The Lebombo port of entry, located in South Africa's Mpumalanga province, has seen incidents of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side, according to government sources.

"Due to these security incidents and in the interest of public safety, the port has been temporarily closed until further notice," said Michael Masiapato, commissioner of the Border Management Authority. He added that the border would reopen once it was deemed safe.

South Africa's foreign ministry has advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Mozambique, while logistics company Grindrod announced the suspension of its port and terminal operations in Mozambique as of Thursday.

(with newswires)