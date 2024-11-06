Nigeria: Govt Promises to Address 'Soft Threats' By Labour Unions

THE Federal Government on Tuesday promised to address all "soft threats" by labour unions in the country.

Recall that university based unions had recently had some issues with the government on salaries and other matters. While some have been addressed by the government, others are still pending.

But the new Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Muhammadu Dingyadi, has promise that all outstanding issues would be resolved.

He gave the assurance on his first day of assumption of office at the ministry's conference hall, Abuja.

Addressing staff, head of agencies and parastatals within the ministry, Dingyadi, said, "I want to assure you that I am here to work with you, with your support and cooperation to move this ministry forward and I believe we are equal to the task."

The Minister, who promised to carry everybody along as much as possible, said he would listen to all labour organisations and to all labour issues.

"Together, we try to solve and resolve all issues that are outstanding. I am aware that quite a number of issues are still outstanding.

"We have been having some threats, very soft threats for that matter; we are going to address them to ensure that we have the needed peace,"he said.

He further said, "The major schedule of this ministry is to ensure harmony and harmonious working relationship between workers and employees, labour unions, government and private organisations.

"I want to assure Nigerians that we are going to continue to ensure that peace is maintained in every nooks and crannies of this country," he said.

He appealed to all staff and the management to give all the necessary support and cooperation needed to resolve issues and enhance welfare and well-being of all workers in the country.

"We have the capacity, we have the determination. Mr President is committed to ensuring that every worker is happy.

"We are going to ensure that our workers across board are carried along and are made to support the present administration.

"We have some targets that we have to achieve, and I want to appeal to everybody here to assist us in ensuring that we achieve these objectives.

"They are not that difficult. You have done it before, and I am confident that we are going to do it again by the grace of God,"he said.

He urged them to be punctual, hardworking and disciplined as that was the only way to produce results and attain the objectives set for them.

He commended the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, for her commitment to the nation.

Earlier, Onyejeocha while congratulating the minister and welcoming him to the ministry, assured him of her cooperation.

"We will cooperate with you and make sure that the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr president is brought to bear.

"The Labour ministry is not a ministry of just reconciliation, but it shall remain a Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Empowerment."